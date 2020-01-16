Shop Victoria Beckham's fashion label at The OUTNET - there's some serious bargains Treat yourself to some VB fashion finds...

Victoria Beckham's fashion label is one of our favourite brands to lust over. If you're on a budget, her frocks can be a tad pricey. Don't worry though - we have some big news. VB's label - which celebrated its 10 year anniversary in 2018 - is available on The Outnet - Net-A-Porter's sister, discounted brand, and there's some cut-price deals to be had. From £50 T-shirts to jumpers under the £120 mark, it's all there for the taking. We've rounded up the buys you can't afford to miss, so get scrolling if you want some posh clothes for less…

Cotton-jersey T-shirt, £50, Victoria, Victoria Beckham at The OUTNET

Talking about her last big fashion show in London - VB wanted to create clothes that would be easy to wear by women on a day-to-day basis.

Cotton and silk-blend blazer, £418, Victoria Beckham at The Outnet

Ahead of the show, she said: "Lightness, easiness, freedom. Those are the ideas I was thinking of for #VBSS20. It’s about dynamic women today, women in motion. Controlled and free, living life, reality and believability. There is always a duality in women, moving between different ideas, different moods. I want clothes that move with a woman, that move with her life."

Solar satin Mary Jane pumps, £295, Victoria Beckham @ The Outnet

Victoria's fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham.

Flared striped ponte midi dress,(worn by Melania Trump) £728, Victoria Beckham @ The Outnet

Famous fans of her label include her close friend Eva Longoria and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively and of course, royals such as the Countess of Wessex and The Duchess of Susssex.

Speaking to The Telegraph about her label, she said: "At the moment the brand is significantly bigger than the business. I want them to be the same size. That is 100 percent the plan, to reach as many women as I can."

Instead of shopping at her Dover Street store - head to The OUTNET

And when it comes to her fashion designer role model, there's one woman she loves: "You know who I was thinking about the other day? Donna Karan, and what she achieved."

