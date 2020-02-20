Congratulations are in order for Princess Eugenie's makeup artist Hannah Martin, who recently took to her social media to share some very exciting news with fans. Posting a picture of herself with hairstylist John Vial and presenter Cherry Healey, she wrote: "Last year I filmed the new series of 10 Years Younger. YES! 10 Years Younger IS BACK and I’m the makeup artist. Eeeeek!"

Speaking of the show, which will air Thursday 27 February at 9pm on Channel 5, she continued: "We got to get to know, hang out with and, using our different skill sets, coach and encourage a group of men and women who had reached out for help. We all know that changing what’s on the outside won’t fix whatever’s going on on the inside but a listening ear, sound advice and some practical styling tips can do wonders for boosting self-esteem." She continued: "We laughed and cried A LOT! Honestly-the transformations are extraordinary but nothing beats watching people flourish and learn to love themselves again."

Talented MUA Bryony Blake - whose celebrity clients include Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes and Oti Mabuse - was the first to congratulate Hannah, writing: "Exciting stuff!!!!" Others also shared their joy, with one commenting: "Oh how exciting I love that show so fabulous Hannah," while another added: "Woohoo!! Can’t wait to watch it."

Hannah was responsible for creating Princess Eugenie's elegant makeup on the day of her wedding to Jack Brooksbank back in 2018. While she hasn't revealed the exact products she used to create the 29-year-old's natural English rose-style look, we do know many of them were from Bobbi Brown, who she worked for at the time. She has also shared some wise words for brides preparing their bridal beauty look, recommending they steer clear of wearing products containing SPF as it can reflect light from flash photography, creating unflattering white patches.

Speaking on her podcast Life and Lipstick with fellow makeup artist Lisa Potter-Dixon, she said: "A couple of the things I swear by are absolutely no SPF on your wedding day. Loads of brands will say that their SPF is photo-friendly, but I just prefer to avoid it." Considering how stunning Eugenie looked, we can't wait to see her work on Channel 4's 10 Years Younger!

