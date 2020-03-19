Holly Willoughby's favourite high-street shop launches new makeup collection

We all know beauty has the power to make us feel better, and if you’re looking for a way to treat yourself without spending a fortune, high street store & Other Stories could have the perfect solution. The store, which is loved by the likes of Holly Willoughby, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, has launched a new ‘Sunlit Pastels’ beauty range, and the collection - which features eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, nail varnishes and more - is exactly what we want to be using to create a summer glow.

According to Stories, the collection introduced ‘spring’s beauty-bouquet of sunlit pastels. Bringing to mind makeup looks beloved by screen sirens of the ‘60s and ‘70s, this collection of colour cosmetics has a soft vintage vibe that feels modern thanks to its lusciously sheer, see-through hues.”

And luckily for us, you can shop online now. Here’s what we won’t be able to resist buying...

Fol Amour eyeshadow palette, £23, & Other Stories

Luminous glow highlighter, £13, & Other Stories

Étoile de Mer Lipstick, £17, & Other Stories

Jolie Poupee blush, £17, & Other Stories

Blanc Tiente nail polish, £8, & Other Stories

Of course, the store sells far more than just beauty. Their dresses often sell out fast, thanks to their celebrity fans. For example, Holly Willoughby is such a fan of their square-neck, ruched-sleeve midi dress that she has it in three different colours!

Floral puff sleeve dress, £85, & Other Stories

And both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have worn the brand. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the brand’s floral midi dress as she revealed her garden at the Chelsea Flower show last year, while Meghan wore a stunning polka dot dress by the brand during the royal tour of Australia in 2018.

One to add to your bookmarks!

