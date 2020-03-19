﻿
holly-host-dress

Holly Willoughby's favourite high-street shop launches new makeup collection

The beauty treats we all deserve

Abigail Malbon

We all know beauty has the power to make us feel better, and if you’re looking for a way to treat yourself without spending a fortune, high street store & Other Stories could have the perfect solution. The store, which is loved by the likes of Holly Willoughby, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, has launched a new ‘Sunlit Pastels’ beauty range, and the collection - which features eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, nail varnishes and more - is exactly what we want to be using to create a summer glow. 

According to Stories, the collection introduced ‘spring’s beauty-bouquet of sunlit pastels. Bringing to mind makeup looks beloved by screen sirens of the ‘60s and ‘70s, this collection of colour cosmetics has a soft vintage vibe that feels modern thanks to its lusciously sheer, see-through hues.”

And luckily for us, you can shop online now. Here’s what we won’t be able to resist buying...

stories-beauty-palette

Fol Amour eyeshadow palette, £23, & Other Stories

BUY NOW

stories-beauty-highlighter

Luminous glow highlighter, £13, & Other Stories

BUY NOW

stories-beauty-lipstick

Étoile de Mer Lipstick, £17, & Other Stories

BUY NOW

stories-beauty-blush

Jolie Poupee blush, £17, & Other Stories

BUY NOW

stories-beauty-polish

Blanc Tiente nail polish, £8, & Other Stories

BUY NOW

Of course, the store sells far more than just beauty. Their dresses often sell out fast, thanks to their celebrity fans. For example, Holly Willoughby is such a fan of their square-neck, ruched-sleeve midi dress that she has it in three different colours!

holly-willoughby-this-morning1

and-other-stories-dress1

Floral puff sleeve dress, £85, & Other Stories

BUY NOW

And both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have worn the brand. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the brand’s floral midi dress as she revealed her garden at the Chelsea Flower show last year, while Meghan wore a stunning polka dot dress by the brand during the royal tour of Australia in 2018.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

meghan-polka-dots

One to add to your bookmarks!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about shopping

More news