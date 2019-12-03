Holly Willoughby has shown off her beautiful new nails ahead of Tuesday's This Morning – and they're giving us serious nail envy! Taking to Instagram, the doting mum shared a snap of her immaculate manicure, and her nude coloured fingertips featured a festive dusting of silver glitter. Created by Ann Rose, a freelance nail technician in London, the pretty nail frosting is perfect for the Christmas season.

The 38-year-old debuted her nails just hours after walking the 2019 Fashion Awards red carpet in a beautiful floral Kate Spade dress on Monday night. The pastel coloured mini dress was adorned with large blue and purple flowers, and had us dreaming of warmer days. Holly shared her look on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Fabulous night at the @britishfashioncouncil #fashionawards… thank you Kate Spade for having me and dressing me."

Holly showed off her nails on Instagram

Needless to say, fans were mesmerised by Holly's striking look, and took to the comment section of the presenter's post to say so. One wrote: "Absolutely stunning," while another added: "Love that dress, Holly." A third sweetly noted: "Stunning dress and beautiful you."

The Kate Spade dress, known as the 'winter garden high neck dress', had ruched sleeves, a thigh split and wide shoulders. It remained the focal point of her look, with simple nude strappy heels and minimal accessories to accompany it. The mother-of-two wore her platinum blonde hair in loose curls and opted for a relaxed beauty look, with lashings of mascara making her eyes pop and a natural pink lipstick.

Earlier in the day, Holly was in full Christmas mode when she hosted This Morning in a lovely red velvet dress which came from highstreet store Oasis. The stunning design featured bell sleeves and a high.The blonde beauty went all out, adding coordinating burgundy shoes and adding a hint of red lipstick, too, for extra festive points.

