The beauty secret behind Holly Willoughby’s glowing skin Her Dancing on Ice look was truly stunning

Holly Willoughby always looks beautiful, and while we can’t get enough of her outfits, we’ve always wondered what the secret is to her beautiful glowing skin - and it turns out we can emulate it ourselves, thanks to her makeup artist. Patsy O'Neill shared an Instagram post of Holly looking beautiful, and revealed every single product that she used - including a lipstick we definitely need in our lives.

The secret to holly’s glowing, dewy skin is a cult foundation from makeup brand Suquu. The extra rich glow creme foundation is infused with moisturiser for ultimate healthy-looking skin, and you can pick it up from Selfridges now.

Extra Rich Glow Cream Foundation, £68, Suquu @ Selfridges

The makeup artists also revealed that she used an eyeshadow from the brand, plus two different lipsticks. Here’s everything on Holly’s face, so you can copy the look:

Hourglass blush, £35, Feelunique

Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick, £31, Feelunique

Eyeshadow, £12, Trish McEvoy @ Selfridges

Inika organic eyeliner, £16, Lookfantastic

The 38-year-old also wore a stunning metallic pink gown by LA designer Iris Serban, the mastermind behind the ruffled off-the-shoulder pink gown she wore at the Dancing on Ice press day in December 2019.

Holly has spoken about her timeless look before. During an interview with HELLO! In 2018, she said: “For makeup, Patsy O’Neill keeps everything pared back, less is more, and I love that because y'know, you wanna look like you, you don't just wanna go and look like someone else. In fashion, my stylist Angie Smith has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confidence to be a bit braver with stuff."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.