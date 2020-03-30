Ruth Langsford reveals her new This Morning beauty routine - as she apologises to her absent glam squad We think she did a great job!

Like many other TV stars, Ruth Langsford has been working without her usual makeup and hair team for her This Morning appearances - and she took to Instagram on Friday to share some videos of her DIY attempts! The star even apologised to her glam squad via her Stories, writing: "My first attempt at 'studio' hair and makeup… sorry @sandy_mac_makeup and @mauriceflynn!!" We think she did a beautiful job, don't you?

Ruth did her own hair and makeup on the show

Ruth went for a smooth, bouncy blow-dry, glowing skin and a neutral rosy lip for her finished look, and we'd say her loyal beauty team has taught her pretty well over the years! In the past, the star has given fans some insights into her go-to products, revealing that she wears subtle hair extensions for volume rather than length. "Extensions time! Only for thickness, not length – or should I keep them long?" she said on Instagram back in February 2019.

WATCH: Ruth celebrates her 60th birthday with HELLO!

Ruth isn't the only star to share their struggles at the absence of their usual teams - Holly Willoughby recently revealed that she had narrowly missed a fashion faux pas on This Morning. Speaking to the camera on Phillip Schofield's Instagram Story, she said: "I'm dressed, I'm ready to go, I was just on GMB. Then I get a text from my stylist and it says: 'Morning! Hope you're ok, loving the show. One thing, the buttons on your right arm are covered in a coating. I think it might be tissue paper.'" Holding up both arms to compare the buttons, she continued: "I've just gone on telly like that."

Presenting Friday's show with husband Eamonn

The One Show's Alex Jones has also shared her sadness that she can no longer work with her usual makeup artists, writing on her Instagram Story earlier in March: "We can't have any makeup artists anymore and it breaks my heart because after nearly a decade, our team of girls are very close friends and this is a game-changer for them financially. Plus I'm terrible at doing makeup but #thistooshallpass, we'll be reunited soon and my face will be so grateful!"

Ruth recently revealed that she is pampering herself with pal Saira Khan's skincare products while self-isolating at home, so perhaps that's why her skin looks so gorgeous! We need to know her secret...