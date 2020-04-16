Get over £137 worth of beauty products with HELLO!'s new A-List Edit Beauty Box Here's how to get your hands on one...

HELLO! has partnered with Latest In Beauty to bring you an exciting new beauty box for spring, filled with an array of amazing products curated by our in-house beauty team.

The A-List Edit Beauty Box is a one-of-a-kind edit featuring celebrity worthy products inspired by the stars’ cult favourites and backstage beauty saviours. That’s right: think luxury foundations, brow gels, skincare and hair products.

And best of all? This exclusive, limited-edition beauty box can be yours for only £30, which is incredible considering the value of the box is worth over £137.

What’s inside the HELLO! x Latest In Beauty A-List Edit?

Inside this special box is a hand-picked selection of incredible beauty brands, from Perricone MD to Lancaster, to Balance Me and Bumble & Bumble. Discover what will come in your A-List Edit Beauty Box, below…

• Lancaster Tan Maximiser After Sun Soothing Moisturizer, 50ml

• Trilogy CoQ10 Booster Oil, 5ml

• HASK Charcoal with Citrus Oil Deep Conditioner OR Rose Oil and Peach Deep Conditioner, 50g

• Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Dipbrow Gel in Shade Medium Brown, 2.2g

• Perricone MD No Makeup Foundation in Shades Porcelain, Nude, Beige, Golden OR Rich, 30ml

• Balance Me Flash Cleanse Micellar Water, 30ml

• REN Clean Skincare Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream, 10ml

• Bumble & Bumble Prêt-à-powder Très Invisible Dry Shampoo, 25ml

• GLAMGLOW Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment, 15g

• BYIB, Strawberry Booster, 15ml

• Dr Botanicals, Moroccan Rose Facial Oil, 25ml

This box is the first ever Latest In Beauty edit where you can choose your perfect foundation match, instead of just receiving one colour. We love!

How to buy HELLO!’s beauty box

To get your hands on this limited-edition box, head to Latest In Beauty now to place your order. It's not just celebrities who can access the best in beauty, now you can too!

