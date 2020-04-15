Ruth Langsford has picked up some serious skills from her time in the This Morning makeup chair. With her usual stylists now in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, Ruth has been tasked with getting herself ready ahead of her hosting duties on This Morning – and on Wednesday she shared a video with fans showing how she is getting on. The 60-year-old posted a sped-up video documenting her routine, filmed in the presenters' makeup room at the ITV studio.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford impresses with her hair and makeup skills ahead of This Morning

She begins by putting her hair in rollers, before going on to apply moisturiser and foundation. After a brief pause to take a sip of tea, Ruth moves on to her eye makeup, including eye shadow and mascara, before applying her bronzer. "Mamma Mia, her I go again!! Hair and makeup on @thismorning by ME! Missing @sandy_mac_makeup & @mauriceflynn. Hope you can join me & @eamonnholmes at 10.00 am @itv x," she captioned the clip.

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals what's irritating her most about lockdown – and we can relate!

Ruth and Eamonn have been happily married since June 2010

Her efforts were applauded by Ruth's fans and famous friends. Amanda Holden sent a love heart, while Lizzie Cundy commented: "Wow… when this is all over can you do mine?!" Another follower remarked: "You're doing great I think Ruth. How is your hair staying so 'well behaved', mine is going a bit AWOL now!? I'll be watching you and Eamonn later - coffee and chocolate in hand - love you all keeping us sane during all this, thank you." Another added: "Really enjoying watching you and Eamonn this week! Been feeling very stressed and anxious about the whole situation at the minute so watching really helps and you both make me laugh! X."

MORE: Inside This Morning presenters' Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' stunning Surrey home

Earlier this week, ITV released a statement on Twitter after a number of viewers expressed concern about the couple. It read: "For anyone who's worried @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL are actually married in real life, so it's safe for them to sit close to each other in the studio," it read. The post prompted a slew of comments from fans. "Why can't they do the show from home like lots of other programmes? Putting everyone else in the studio at risk," one remarked, to which a fan replied: "The skeleton crew are there for Good Morning Britain already, it's on the other side of the partition." Another viewer joked: "A married couple sitting so close together is never safe even in normal conditions lol!"