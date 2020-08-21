Lisa Faulkner shows off beautiful eyebrow transformation The star showed off her new look on Instagram

Lisa Faulkner treated herself to a little TLC on Thursday, paying a visit to London salon Finishing Touch, where she had her eyebrows sculpted.

We have to say, Lisa's beautiful eyebrows look so much thicker!

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner shows off her roots ahead of hairdressers appointment

Showing off her new brows, the former EastEnders star posted a photo of herself lying on her pretty floral sofa, with her head nestled up against beloved pet Schnauzer Rory.

The doting mum wrote: "Finally had my eyebrows done! @finishingtouchbarnet and kisses from Rory."

Lisa's gorgeous transformation came hours before she whisked her daughter off for a weekend away, checking into Champneys spa on Friday.

Lisa's brows looked so much fuller!

"I'm taking my girl away for the night," Lisa told her followers in an Instagram story.

The mother-of-one also told her fans that she had a busy day of recipe writing ahead, which meant that she was unable to partake in morning yoga.

"Woken up, I've done a little bit of exercise. I wanted to do my sister's yoga class but I've got recipes to write," she explained.

Lisa often shares snaps of herself practising yoga on Instagram, and earlier in the month the talented chef even revealed that she and John have a second living room in their home as she posted a photo of herself exercising.

The space was visible behind the 48-year-old, and it's certainly stylish!

Decorated with navy blue walls and white wainscoting, plus wooden floors with a large red and brown patterned rug, the room was the epitome of chic.

There is also a pale blue sofa dressed with cream cushions at one side, and a single blue and cream wooden chair positioned next to a tall floor lamp with a cracked gold and blue shade.

On the wall, Lisa and John have positioned a framed photo of a landscape with a blue sky.

Stunning!

