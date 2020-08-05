Beauty Receipts: What one Fashion Director’s £810 monthly beauty routine looks like Discover the products she swears by and the cost of her beauty routine.

Each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for HELLO!’s Acting Executive Fashion Director Tanya Philipson…

Tanya's skincare routine

“My skincare routine changes every season, but I do believe in doing a thorough cleanse all year round. Allies of Skin is my current brand of choice for cleansing, and I love their Molecular Silk Amino Hydrating Cleanser, £39. One of my best friends and personal beauty guru, Olivia Wilson-Young, founder of Hunter Grace, taught me to use a face oil first thing in the morning after cleansing (I love the Irene Forte Skincare Rose Face Oil, £99), before using a jade gua sha (which I keep in the fridge) to contour and depuff my face.

“I use the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, £75, as a light moisturiser and base for my make-up, and I often also add a few drops of Tan Luxe Illuminating Self Tan Drops, £35, into it to keep my summer glow going all year round. It’s my best kept secret!”

Total: £248

Tanya's makeup routine

“Dewy skin is my ultimate favourite look, and achieving it starts with having clean skin. I believe you can pack on as much makeup as you want, but if your skin isn't feeling fresh, the makeup will never look good. So, after cleansing, for a natural glowing complexion I use the Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint Foundation, £43. It’s 75% water so the ideal base for me and its light enough to wear during the day. To take it from day-to-night, I do a quick top up followed by the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, £42. For my eyes I love the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Natural Glow Eyeshadow Palette, £45. A lot of my beauty regime involves Chanel products which can be on the expensive end of the spectrum, but I do believe in investing in good beauty buys due to their advancements in technology and science, which ultimately makes them more expensive.

“For application I have just discovered the amazing Artis Brush Elite 5 Brush Set, £141, which is great for applying eye shadow, lip colour, concealer, eye liner and for perfecting your brows. Whilst I’m not really a lipstick wearer, I do use the RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek, £34, as a lip stain.”

Total: £305

Tanya's hair care routine

“My go-to hair is bouncy soft waves - it really makes me feel amazing and put together. In-between washes I use Batiste Dry Shampoo, £1.99, – it’s a life saver. As my hair is highlighted, and I only wash it once or twice a week so as not to dull the colour. Before I wash it, I massage the Fable & Mane HoliRoots Oil, £25, into my scalp and lengths – it's brilliant for coloured hair and it smells divine!

“I then use a very strong moisturising shampoo like the Living Proof Restore, £24, to bring back softness and shine, as my hair gets dried out from colouring, build-up of product, London pollution and hard shower water. As an ash blonde junkie, I alternate between using purple shampoo to get rid of any brassiness. My amazing colourist, Faye Dixon, always recommends the Kerastase Blond Bain Violet Shampoo, £19.10, – it’s really good for greys, too! During lockdown I did a course of Olaplex, £26, which every blonde should do to strengthen their hair.”

Total: £96.09

Tanya's body care favourites

“I’m a bath girl all the way - with two kids to look after, my bath-time is the only 15 minutes of peace in the morning and the evening I get! I use Aromatherapy Associates De Street Muscle Bath Oil, £47, to help me unwind, as well as a small amount of bubble bath. At the end of my bath, I like to use a body brush, like the Body Shop Cactus Long Handle Brush, £10, to exfoliate, remove dead skin cells and unclog pores.

“As a luxury body treat post-washing, I use the Irene Forte Rose Orange Body Blossom Oil, £99, but I’ve also just discovered Garnier Intensive 7 Days Coconut Lotion Dry Rough Skin, £4.99! It’s the dream for hydrating skin at an affordable high-street price.”

Total: £160.99

HELLO!’s Acting Executive Fashion Director’s total monthly beauty spend: £810.08

Tanya’s beauty receipts for a regular month come in at £810.08 covering everything she uses from head to toe! She doesn’t stray too far from her signature look of dewy skin and bouncy curls, and favours her staple Chanel beauty products over anything else.

