Princess Eugenie shows off incredible pregnancy glow during emotional new appearance She joined mum Sarah, Duchess of York and sister Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie has made a new online appearance with her mum Sarah, Duchess of York and sister Princess Beatrice!

The royal ladies joined an emotional virtual event to celebrate 30 years of charity Teenage Cancer Trust - and Eugenie, who is expecting her first baby, certainly showed off a beautiful pregnancy glow as she appeared from her home.

During one moving moment, Eugenie was close to tears as she paid tribute to her mother Sarah - who has been the charity's patron for three decades, too, and opened its first special hospital unit for young people in 1990.



WATCH: Eugenie, Beatrice and Sarah's emotional event

"We're very honoured to be here, but we wouldn't be here unless you educated us in in how we give back to people... I'm going to cry, stop it! Thank you for everything you've done, and that you do for the charity, and for us," she said.

Sarah has been patron of the charity for 30 years

Princess Beatrice, who appeared from her own home, also sweetly said: "Mum, everyone on this call has been inspired today by your boundless energy. I think you've touched each and every single one of us with the mission that you have embraced through Teenage Cancer Trust."

The emotional event, hosted by the royal ladies, saw a posthumous award given to Birmingham teenager Stephen Sutton for his outstanding contribution to the charity.

Eugenie held back tears as she paid tribute to her mum

With an original target of raising £10,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, Stephen's fundraising total now stands in excess of £5.8million.

His mother Jane said: "By the time he passed in May 2014 he'd raised £3million, but now we're nearing the £6 million mark and his legacy lives on. Stephen's fundraising has changed the lives of teenagers and young people with cancer. He wanted every young person to have access to the same support as he'd had throughout his cancer journey."

Stephen with his mum Jane

For the inspiring event, Eugenie chose a beautiful floral dress and wore her brunette hair in a smooth and glossy style. Princess Beatrice wore a pretty collared blouse, while Duchess Sarah looked lovely in green.