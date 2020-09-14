We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Makeup artist Lisa Armstrong has found the best way to pay tribute to her close friends – by naming items from her new Avon collection after them.

The Head of Hair and Make-up on Strictly Come Dancing, 43, launched her new makeup range today after two years in the making, and her lipsticks and lip liners all have very special meanings.

SATINcredible Lipstick, £12, Lisa Armstrong @ Avon

Costing £12, the SATINcredible Lipstick comes in four neutral shades and are called Zo, Fran, Jojo and T – a nod to her close friends' nicknames. Her eight lipliners, meanwhile, also feature the same names but in full, as well as more of her pals including Catherine and Gemma.

So why did Lisa choose to reference her friends so publically? Speaking to You magazine, she said they are "the girls that have supported me in the past few years while I’ve been developing this." It's thought to be because the women helped the star following her split from ex-husband Ant McPartlin back in 2018 after 12 years of marriage.

Lisa – who recently confirmed her romance with boyfriend James Green – announced her new collection at the beginning of September by retweeting a message from Avon that read: "We're so excited to reveal that Avon is collaborating with one of the UK's best-known celebrity make-up artists, Lisa Armstrong, to create a beautiful new make-up collection!

"Best known for being the Head of Hair and Make-up on Strictly Come Dancing, Lisa's hand-picked, capsule collection has been over two years on the making, drawing upon her 20+ years' experience in beauty.

Lisa's lip products from her new Avon collection are named after friends

"The range combines Lisa's technique make-up artist expertise with the products that she loves to use on herself and celebrity clients day-to-day."

After seeing fans' reaction to the announcement, we imagine her new makeup collection will fly off the shelves! And we can't help but wonder if we'll spot her products on the cast of Strictly 2020...

