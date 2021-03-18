We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's no denying that mums have busy schedules, which sometimes means neglecting their own skincare and beauty regimes. And while balancing work and family is a priority, taking some time for self-care is very important!

With that in mind, we spoke to royal makeup artist Hannah Martin, who has shared a few easy tips that will help you shorten your beauty routine while you balance your daily commitments as a typical "mum-on-the-go".

Hannah, who is widely regarded as royalty within the beauty industry, was the person behind Princess Eugenie's makeup on her wedding day. She has also worked with the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, her mother Carole Middleton and Helen Mirren! So it's safe to say, we are in good hands!

"Yeah, I have two children so I'm very used to the crumbs," she exclusively tells HELLO!. "I feel exhausted. I want to look and feel a bit brighter, but also I have no time.

Hannah Martin has worked with both Duchess Kate and Princess Eugenie in the past

"I've broken it down to five key things that I think make all the difference and if you don't have time to do all five pick one or two from the five and you'll feel much better."

How to do your makeup when in a rush? Follow these tips...

1. Rich moisturisers

SHOP: Weleda Skin Food 30ml, £8.25, Weleda

So the first is a really great moisturiser, something like Weleda Skin Food - it's so rich. You only need a tiny amount and it just gives your skin the most incredible glow. So often, when you go running around after small children your skin can get a bit dehydrated - especially if you are breastfeeding, you don't have as much time to get yourself food and drink. This on your skin can make you look so much fresher than you feel.

2. A dab of concealer

I swear by a dab of concealer. So concealer can go a really long way, whether it's brightening your under-eye or whether it's quickly toning down any redness in your cheeks. There's no need for a full face of makeup, just a couple of stripes of concealer to even out your skin tone.

3. Brow gel

SHOP: BBB London Brow Build, £16, Lookfantastic

I do think if you've got 30 seconds to put a bit of a brow gel, through your brows - whether it's Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows or Blink Brow Bar London, their little brow gel. It only takes two seconds but it's just going to add a little bit of definition around the eye.

4. Mascara

You need a good volumizing one. I absolutely love the Urban Decay Lash Freak at the moment. You can just do kind of do two strokes and you get really good thick dark lashes.

5. Lipstick

You can put a little bit of colour on your cheeks and put it on your lips. Dab it to death on your cheeks just to get a bit of a rosy, healthy tint.

"I know that's a lot of words," added Hannah. "It sounds like a lot now, but all you need are a great moisturizer, concealer, brow gel, mascara and a bit of lipstick. This is for anyone in a rush."

With brighter seasons now fast approaching after months spent at home, many of us are certainly ready to brush the dust off our makeup bags and switch up our looks for spring.

Hannah has teamed up with Samsung KX

As a result, Hannah and Samsung KX, London's hub of innovation, have teamed up together to share some more expertise – ready to build the nation's beauty confidence again and help makeup lovers nail the ultimate glow up.

From laminated brow techniques fresh from the runway, to a resurgence of big blush 'draping', Hannah has everything covered from daily makeup, to catwalk-worthy contouring.

What's more, Hannah will be bringing these looks to life in a virtual beauty masterclass, showcasing viewers exactly how to create these looks at home.

This will be available to watch on the Samsung KX content hub from Thursday.

