﻿
beauty-merch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Beauty merch is trending: Chanel's water bottle, Glossier hoodies, silky robes, bags & more 

It's all about the cool beauty merch right now...

Leanne Bayley

Forget 'I'm with the band', nowadays it's more like 'I'm with the beauty brand.' The likes of Chanel, Glossier, Drunk Elephant, Supergoop and more on-trend beauty brands are serving us little extras to add to our baskets, and we're all for it. Glossier kick-started the craze with its cult-classic sweatshirt, and now millennial pink-loving 20-somethings can get travel bags, water bottles, and even gym bags. Chanel has excelled this month with the addition of the CHANEL Factory 5 Collection - we're talking a Chanel water bottle, Chanel sticky tape, and other popular consumer items that have now been transformed into desirable luxury items. The power of Chanel, hey?! See below for more of the best beauty merch to shop right now - and don't forget, they make great gifts... 

CHANEL Factory 5 Collection 

chanel

CHANEL Factory 5 Water bottle, £56, and CHANEL decorative tape, £45

SHOP CHANEL FACTORY 5 COLLECTION 

Glossier GlossiWear 

glossier-merch

Original pink hoodie, £42, and The Beauty Bag, £28

SHOP GLOSSIWEAR COLLECTION 

 

Charlotte Tilbury 

charlotte-tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury makeup bag, £15

SHOP CHARLOTTE TILBURY 

Drunk Elephant Drunk Life 

drunk-elephant

Drunk robe, $45 and Dopp kit, $18 

SHOP DRUNK LIFE 

Supergoop Merch 

supergoop-new

Wear sunscreen tee, $24, Supercards, $16

SHOP SUPERGOOP MERCH

Trinny London 

trinny-london

Trinny London Atlantic travel bag, £29, T-Top Stackable Mirror, £10

SHOP TRINNY LONDON ACCESSORIES

Glow Recipe Merch 

glow-recipe-merch

Always Glowing tie-dye tee, $28, Avocado crew neck, $40

SHOP GLOW RECIPE MERCH 

Jeffree Star Cosmetics merch 

jeffree-starr

 Jeffree Star Cosmetics pink star robe, £65 

SHOP JEFFREE STAR COSMETICS 

More on:

More about makeup

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.