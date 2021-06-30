Beauty merch is trending: Chanel's water bottle, Glossier hoodies, silky robes, bags & more 

Forget 'I'm with the band', nowadays it's more like 'I'm with the beauty brand.' The likes of Chanel, Glossier, Drunk Elephant, Supergoop and more on-trend beauty brands are serving us little extras to add to our baskets, and we're all for it. Glossier kick-started the craze with its cult-classic sweatshirt, and now millennial pink-loving 20-somethings can get travel bags, water bottles, and even gym bags. Chanel has excelled this month with the addition of the CHANEL Factory 5 Collection - we're talking a Chanel water bottle, Chanel sticky tape, and other popular consumer items that have now been transformed into desirable luxury items. The power of Chanel, hey?! See below for more of the best beauty merch to shop right now - and don't forget, they make great gifts...

CHANEL Factory 5 Collection

CHANEL Factory 5 Water bottle, £56, and CHANEL decorative tape, £45

Glossier GlossiWear

Original pink hoodie, £42, and The Beauty Bag, £28

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury makeup bag, £15

Drunk Elephant Drunk Life

Drunk robe, $45 and Dopp kit, $18

Supergoop Merch

Wear sunscreen tee, $24, Supercards, $16

Trinny London

Trinny London Atlantic travel bag, £29, T-Top Stackable Mirror, £10

Glow Recipe Merch

Always Glowing tie-dye tee, $28, Avocado crew neck, $40

Jeffree Star Cosmetics merch

Jeffree Star Cosmetics pink star robe, £65