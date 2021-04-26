Carey Mulligan's lipstick she wore for the Oscars is a total game-changer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you've watched Promising Young Woman you'll likely be a tad obsessed with Carey Mulligan right now. The 35-year-old actress played an incredible part in Emerald Fennell's recent movie, and we couldn't wait to see what Carey wore to the Oscars.

Styled by Nicky Yates, Carey wowed in a gold Valentino Haute Couture dress for the 93rd annual Academy Awards, and her makeup look was on-point too.

The Hollywood star's makeup was applied by celebrity makeup artist Georgie Eisdell. She's a biggie in LA, and often works with the likes of Dakota Johnson, Anya Taylor Joy, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elizabeth Olsen and more. For Sunday night's awards bash, it was Georgie who gave Carey her gorgeous golden makeup look.

Taking to Instagram with a product breakdown, Georgie revealed Carey's look consisted entirely of Chanel makeup products - hardly surprising as the mua is a longtime brand ambassador. Carey's skin looked sublime, her brown smokey eyes looked beautiful, and the bronzer was applied to perfection - but it was her lip colour we were keen to track down.

Carey Mulligan's beautiful makeup look for the 2021 Oscars

One follower was on the same page as us, writing: "We've been discussing her look for the past two hours… the lip you chose was SO perfect and complimented the entire look in the most sophisticated way."

We concur!

Carey's lips were conditioned first with the Chanel Conditioning Lip Balm, then lined with the Chanel Longwear Lip Pencil in Pivoine, and the colour, well, it was the Rouge Allure Laque in Ultimate.

The Rouge Allure Laque is Chanel's first liquid lipstick and it gives a real shine to the lips but doesn't disappear in minutes like some lipgloss can. In fact, this product stays rich in colour and hydration for 12 hours.

