Kylie Jenner’s mua Makeup by Ariel launches new luxe brush collection 

Earlier this month we were lucky enough to watch a Makeup by Ariel beauty masterclass to celebrate the mega famous mua’s luxe collaboration with Morphe - a collection of brushes that took two years to develop. The popular LA-based makeup artist, who is famous for his artistry skills on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Shay Mitchell, has brought out an epic 12-piece brush collection.

The Morphe x Ariel Signature Look 12-Piece Face + Eye Brush Set, from £48 / $48, Morphe

Watching Ariel apply makeup on model Lia Liza’s face during the masterclass was like watching a true artist at work. Here are some of the tips I picked up to make sure I look flawless.

Use the end of your Morphe brush

The end of the brush is angled so you can scoop out product from a jar - a nifty mua-worthy tip. Ariel said: "It works as a little mini spatula for me."

Ariel is a big fan of Rihanna’s Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation

"I’m obsessed with this foundation. I love how soft-focus it is and it gives a blurring effect on the skin without it being heavy."

Hand placement is key when it comes to makeup application

Ariel says hand placement is key when using a brush to apply makeup, telling us: "The further out you hold a brush, the least amount of pressure you’re applying."

He doesn’t apply much makeup to the forehead

"I don’t love to apply a lot of product on the forehead because I feel like it gives away that you're wearing so much makeup. A lot of the time I am doing makeup meant for TV or for photoshoots, and that is something that I've kept in mind and that I've noticed over the years doing the girls and makeup for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Applying too much makeup - especially towards the center of the face and the forehead - really shows how much makeup you're wearing, so I try and make sure that all the perimeters are perfected."

Morphe x Ariel Signature Look Face and Eye Collection, £95/ $98, Morphe

Don’t forget your ears

If you don't apply your makeup to your ears, you might want to start. Ariel said: "I literally bathe the body if I have to. For the most part, foundation is never going to fully match a person’s skin colour, but I believe in whatever is showing you cover it up and make sure everything is flowing in harmony."

The double-ended sponge was created for a reason

"I like to use the pointed side of the sponge and I found I didn't use the rounded side much. So now you won’t have to switch sponges!"

Brushes don’t have an exact job for Ariel

If you worry you don't know what brush you're meant to use, take a leaf out of Ariel's book as he told us: "I feel like I make them do whatever I want. I manipulate the brush."

Blend blend blend

"Blend for your life," he said. "I like a super clean, sculpted but soft look. I think it’s just a lot more modern and it’s a personal thing."

Fine lines are a fact of life - but pressure is key!

"With fine lines, you can make it appear really smooth and trick the camera but there's only so much makeup can do with texture. You can try and make it look more soft-focus but texture is really hard because those lines are so fine that product will get in them and they will be a little more apparent. When you're applying powder is to really ensure there's a good amount of pressure when pressing in your powders so that everything lays really flat. I have a stern amount of pressure without hurting the face that allows the product to melt in the skin."

Remember blush is the first to leave the face

Ariel often finishes his celebrity client's makeup with a little bit of neon eyeshadow to the cheeks because eyeshadow tends to have longer staying powder.

