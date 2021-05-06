Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo has the beauty bag with a 10k waiting list - and get excited - it's back in stock 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When you think of IT bags and purses, it's usually the likes of Dior, Chanel, Fendi- it's not usually a beauty bag. Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo is set to prove you wrong as she proudly showed off her Glossier Beauty Bag in a recent interview on Vogue. The 18-year-old managed to get her hands on the $28 cute purse that had a 10k waitlist, but best news ever – it's back in stock.

Glossier makeup bag, $28/£28, Glossier

Why is it so special, we hear you ask? Well, it's obviously pretty for your dressing table and it's tall enough for your skincare bottles to stand upright (it holds a full-size cleanser, moisturizer, sunscreen, and eye cream, with plenty of space left over for makeup or anything else) – so you can fit more inside and minimize product spills.

SEE PICS: Addison Rae's pretty peach lips are perfect for spring - get the exact look

The red interior pouch is removable, with snap buttons to secure it in place, and has four smaller pockets on the sides—so no more digging around to find your lip gloss!

Olivia using a Gua Sha and the Ordinary serum

And talking of lip products, in the cute video which saw Olivia show off her makeup routine, she revealed a sneak peek at a new Glossier Ultralip in the shade Ember.

SHOP: Drew Barrymore is obsessed with this $18 skin-clearing face mask

Glossier Ultralip, coming soon

In the video, Olivia demonstrates her paired-back skincare routine, which involved a Gua Sha tool and The Ordinary face serum.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.