Jodie Foster, 58, glowed at Cannes Film Festival and wore this cult-classic foundation 

Leanne Bayley
Jodie Foster's makeup looked gorgeous as she opened Cannes Film Festival as the recipient of the Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival. Her makeup artist has revealed he used Charlotte Tilbury makeup products.
Jodie Foster is the recipient of the Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival this year, and looked absolutely stunning as she graced the red carpet.
Her makeup was applied by Brett Feedman (aka BrettGlam on Instagram) and he has revealed his glam kit and the foundation he used on the Hollywood star.
Jodie Foster gracing the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival
Jodie's skin looked incredible, and Brett opted for Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish in the shade Medium for his 58-year-old celebrity client.
Yes, this is the same foundation that garnered a 17,000-person waiting list ahead of its release.
Airbrush Flawless Finish, £36 / $44, Charlotte Tilbury
Before applying the foundation, Brett used Charlotte Tilbury skincare and her NEW Flawless Primer which launched earlier this year.
Airbrush Primer, £39, Charlotte Tilbury
The next-generation primer has been described as weightless and has SPF 50 with a flawless poreless finish. It primes your complexion and is clinically proven to improve the look of skin while you wear!
Brett finished off Jodie's flawless makeup with a spritz of the setting spray that went viral on TikTok. The Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray is a must-have for your dressing table as the spray primes and sets your makeup for up to 16 hours and instantly locks in your 'applied' makeup look!
Jodie Foster with her wife Alexandra Hedison
The American actress and director looked phenomenal from head to toe, opting for a Givenchy dress and Chopard diamonds. Before leaving to accept her award, she just needed another slick of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick.
Get Jodie Foster's makeup look: The full list
- Charlotte’s Magic Cream
- Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
- Wonderglow Face Primer
- Airbrush Flawless Foundation in 5 Cool
- Magic Away Concealer in 5 Medium
- Airbrush Flawless Finish in Medium
- Brow Lift in Taupe
- Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette
- Feline Flick/The Classic Eye Pencil
- Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara
- Cheek to Chic in Ecstasy
- Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter
- Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Medium
- Charlotte’s Jewel Lips in Champagne Diamonds
- Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
