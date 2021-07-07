Jodie Foster, 58, glowed at Cannes Film Festival and wore this cult-classic foundation 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jodie Foster is the recipient of the Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival this year, and looked absolutely stunning as she graced the red carpet.

Her makeup was applied by Brett Feedman (aka BrettGlam on Instagram) and he has revealed his glam kit and the foundation he used on the Hollywood star.

Jodie Foster gracing the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Jodie's skin looked incredible, and Brett opted for Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish in the shade Medium for his 58-year-old celebrity client.

Yes, this is the same foundation that garnered a 17,000-person waiting list ahead of its release.

Airbrush Flawless Finish, £36 / $44, Charlotte Tilbury

Before applying the foundation, Brett used Charlotte Tilbury skincare and her NEW Flawless Primer which launched earlier this year.

Airbrush Primer, £39, Charlotte Tilbury

The next-generation primer has been described as weightless and has SPF 50 with a flawless poreless finish. It primes your complexion and is clinically proven to improve the look of skin while you wear!

Brett finished off Jodie's flawless makeup with a spritz of the setting spray that went viral on TikTok. The Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray is a must-have for your dressing table as the spray primes and sets your makeup for up to 16 hours and instantly locks in your 'applied' makeup look!

Jodie Foster with her wife Alexandra Hedison

The American actress and director looked phenomenal from head to toe, opting for a Givenchy dress and Chopard diamonds. Before leaving to accept her award, she just needed another slick of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick.

Get Jodie Foster's makeup look: The full list

Charlotte’s Magic Cream

Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Wonderglow Face Primer

Airbrush Flawless Foundation in 5 Cool

Magic Away Concealer in 5 Medium

Airbrush Flawless Finish in Medium

Brow Lift in Taupe

Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette

Feline Flick/The Classic Eye Pencil

Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara

Cheek to Chic in Ecstasy

Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter

Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Medium

Charlotte’s Jewel Lips in Champagne Diamonds

Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

