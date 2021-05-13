Beauty Receipts: What Katie Piper's monthly beauty routine looks like Discover the products she swears by and the cost of her beauty routine

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for TV presenter Katie Piper…

Katie’s skincare routine

“I’m strict with my skincare, consistency is important, and I never sleep in makeup. You need a proper routine that you can commit to. I use the QMS Deep Gentle Cleanser, £38, in the morning and night, and sometimes I use the Caudalie Vinoclean Instant Foaming Cleanser, £15, in the morning shower.

"I’ve just started using a retinol night cream that I discovered, too. I saw that everyone was using retinol, so I thought okay, I’m going to dip my toe in the water quite conservatively. I found one by Olay, it’s called Regenerist Retinol24, £34.99, which I use before bed. Then in the daytime I use a Dermalogica Prisma Protect SPF30 Moisturiser, £59.

"I’ve also got an Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream, £24.99, which is a brightening eye cream.”

Total: £171.98

Katie Piper gives us major hair goals

Katie’s makeup routine

"I really enjoy doing my makeup, for me it’s not a chore at all. I’m big on my brows, because I feel it’s a big part of how you communicate – it’s your eyes, your expression. There’s a brilliant woman called Neelam who is the eyebrow queen – and she’s just brought out a range of brow products. I love her Eyebrow Queen Brow Pro pencils, £22.

“I also like a nude matte lip, unless I’m attending a red carpet and then I might do a red lip. What I really rely on is a false lash as I don’t like lash extensions. I use an individual strip lash by Ardell called Demi Whispies, £5.50. I’m good at applying them - as I’m blind in one eye I had to learn how [to apply the lashes]. Now I can do it without looking!”

Total: £27.50

Katie’s hair care routine

“My hair is a big part of my identity, it’s the way I communicate with the world. I’m using the new Pantene Silky & Glowing range. I’ve got some highlights and streaks through my hair, so it can get very straw-like and dry, brittle and damaged from the colouring.

“My hair has been quite good in lockdown since I’ve been using the Pantene Purple Hair Shampoo Strength & Antibrassiness, £2.47 - anyone that’s blonde will know that a purple shampoo neutralises the brassiness that you can from bleaching – but this product has got Biotin and Hydrolysed Silk Protein in it, too. It strengthens my hair and revives any of the damage. When I started my whole journey with Pantene, they introduced me to the Pantene Rescue Shots, £1.23 – it’s an intensive treatment which I try and do once a week to help reduce hair damage.

“For styling, I normally use a very big barrel, it’s a tool that I got off Amazon and it was the biggest barrel tong I could get, for a wavy finish. But I must admit in lockdown I’ve had a break from [styling my hair] and all the heat tools.”

Total: £3.70

Katie’s body care favourites

“At the moment I always have showers because of my children - if I have a bath, they just hijack it! My husband does the online weekly shop and normally gets Radox Shower Gel, £0.90. One time, I received this lovely gift set from Jo Malone, and my husband poured all the Jo Malone shower gel over his scabby feet and was washing his head with it. I thought oh my god, what are you doing with my products, haha!

Tanning is part of my weekly routine. Currently, I really like Vita Liberata Fabulous Self Tanning Tinted Lotion, £14.95, because it dries well and doesn’t smell. Oh, and I love my own fragrance range, Katie Piper Confidence EDT 50ml & Diffuser Gift Set, £22. Its’s a very kind of feminine, with floral accents, so it’s very fresh and clean. It’s nice when someone says, ‘ooh what’s that smell’, and I say it’s my own perfume!”

Total: £37.85

Katie Piper’s total monthly beauty spend: £241.03

Pantene’s Silky & Glowing range is available for purchase now exclusively from Superdrug.

