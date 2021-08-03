This viral makeup tool is the most viewed beauty product on TikTok

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We don't know about you, but we could spend hours scrolling through TikTok, especially videos that are full of revolutionary makeup tips and tricks to transform our daily routine.

The app is responsible for some of our best beauty purchases, such as the iconic Face Halo makeup remover pads and the L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Mascara.

RELATED: 10 beauty products loved by celebrities – and how you can get them all for £35

However, there is one product that has always been a cut above the rest, so it's no surprise when online beauty retailer LookFantastic revealed that it is currently the most-viewed beauty product on the popular app.

Loading the player...

WATCH: TikTok star Addison Rae trades makeup routines with her mum

Of course, it has to be the Beauty Blender, which has gained a whopping 244.1 million views and counting.

MORE: How to get A-list makeup without breaking the bank - top tips from the Cannes red carpet

The Beauty Blender is every makeup lover's dream, and is used by the likes of Beyoncé, Shakira and Gwen Stefani.

Beauty Blender, £17, Cult Beauty

The popular sponge fits perfectly to the contours of your face, and can be used to apply a range of makeup, such as foundation, concealer, powder and even cream bronzers and blushers.

To use the Beauty Blender, simply run it under water and squeeze out any excess liquid before applying your chosen product onto your skin. The sponge will create an airbrushed effect so you can achieve your most flawless base yet.

It is fully reusable, however, it is best to wash between each use to avoid a buildup of bacteria. Why not try out the Beauty Blender cleanser, created to get rid of those stubborn stains.

Beauty Blender Solid Cleanser, £15, Cult Beauty

If you are still not convinced, why not check out some of the reviews. One girl said: "I honestly didn't believe that such a small product could be so effective. This sponge has made my makeup routine quicker, easier and makes my foundation look much more flawless".

Another commented: "I'm so glad I invested in a Beauty Blender. I've used foundation brushes all my life and I always felt like my foundation wasn't as flawless as I would have liked it to be. These sponges are perfect."

DISCOVER: Boots launches its £32 No7 Beauty Vault worth £119 – and fans can't get enough

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.