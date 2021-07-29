The internet is going wild over Cult Beauty's new Goody Bag worth over £355

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cult Beauty always do great gift with purchase deals, but this time they’ve really pulled it out the (goody) bag.

The Unsung Heroes goody bag contains a staggering £355 worth of top beauty products – and it’s completely free with a spend of £170 or more on Cult Beauty’s web.

Cult Beauty Unsung Heroes Goody Bag, worth £355 but free when you spend over £170, Cult Beauty

Okay, £170 is more than your average beauty shop, but trust us, it’s well worth it. If you’ve been waiting to stock up on your summer essentials then now’s the perfect time. If there’s a better deal out there, we’d love to see it.

Cult Beauty say of the fab goody bag: “Shining a spotlight on the best-kept secrets of the beauty industry, this 22-piece edit holds cult discoveries that are sure to become lifelong favourites.”

Trust us, they’re not wrong. The value of this bundle is one of the highest they’ve ever done. And, as a nice added extra you get a voucher for 15% off your next order.

It’s only available while stocks last and this one is sure to quickly sell out (as most of Cult Beauty’s goody bags do) – so hurry if you want to grab one!

So what’s in the Cult Beauty Unsung Heroes goody bag?

Ameliorate Smoothing Body Exfoliant 150ml – FULL SIZE

Keys Soulcare Golden Cleanser 30ml deluxe size

Decree SOS Revitalising Mask x 1 – FULL SIZE

NUDESTIX Magnetic Lip Plush Paint in the shade Bahama Mama Lips – FULL SIZE

NatureLab Tokyo Perfect Repair Leave-In Treatment 30ml deluxe size Sweet Chef Beet + Vitamin A Fresh Pressed Sheet Mask x 1 – FULL SIZE

Odacite Black Mint Cleanser 100ml – FULL SIZE

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Strengthening Hair Oil 2ml sample

MDO by Simon Ourian M.D Intense Hyaluronic Filler Ampoule 2ml sample

Sweed Lashes Lash Lift Mascara 8ml – FULL SIZE

Allies of Skin Vitamin C Brighten + Firm Serum 8ml deluxe size

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Extra Strength Pads x 3

NCLA Beauty So Rich Vitamin E Infused Cuticule Oil in Peach Vanilla 13.3ml – FULL SIZE

Sand + Sky Super Bounce Mask 10g deluxe size

Dr Barbara Sturm Clarifying Mask 20ml deluxe size Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask 15ml – FULL SIZE

Saturday Skin Rub-a-Dub Refining Peel Gel 10ml – deluxe size

Invisibobble Sprunchie in Purrfection – FULL SIZE

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Good Times – FULL SIZE

Huda Beauty Matte + Metal Liquid Eyeshadows in Faux Fur + Bamboo Hoops – FULL SIZE

1 9/99 Beauty Precision Colour Pencil in Neutra – FULL SIZE

Cult Beauty 15% Discount Voucher

