HELLO! Mum on the Run: 9 Handbag heroes for your baby bag

Packing a baby bag can be quite the task! As any mum on the run knows, you need to cram your arm candy with dummies, nappies, baby wipes and an abundance of snacks.

However, us mums still like to look presentable, whether it's at soft play or grabbing a coffee with friends. As HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, and a mum to my little boy, I like to have all the beauty essentials on me to make me feel good, and I also have to ensure they don't take too much room in my bag, especially when I also have to pack a Teletubby for the road...

WATCH: Mum on the Run - HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe tests mini beauty and makeup buys you need in your baby bag

I've rounded up the best mini beauty products to pep you up fast, and they are so teeny tiny that there will still be room for all those veggie straws, don't worry!

I keep everything in this majorly cute Katie Loxton pouch. It's a slimline shape, but I can get all my bits and bobs in it. It's like a Mary Poppins bag.

Perfect Pouch 'Something Blue', £16.99, Katie Loxton

I always get so hot and bothered when I'm chasing after my son in the park, which is why I always have a 50ml can of the Avene 'Thermal Spring Water Spray' to hand. Quick to spritz, it instantly calms and softens the skin and can be used for so many things, from sunburn to nappy rash. I mainly use it as a refreshing pick-me-up on my face.

Avene Thermal Spring Water Spray for Sensitive Skin 50ml, £4.80, Boots

Mums will know that when you leave your house, your hair is intact. But after a blast of playground wind, it's not. So I love DryBar's 'Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray' as the travel size is so handy. It adds volume and refreshes your locks, fast.

DRYBAR Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray, £14, Harrods

Big brushes can take up lots of precious space in your bag, but this diddy number solves the problem. The 'Lil' Lemon Drop Detangling Brush' tackles pesky tangles with ease and more importantly - quickly.

DRYBAR Lil' Lemon Drop Detangling Brush, £12, Harrods

It's all about the mum bun and these 'Pure Silk Scrunchies' by Slip not only look incredibly cute and small, but they are kind to your locks, as the silk covering minimises damage and stops split ends.

Slip Silk Minnie Scrunchies set of 12, £39.00 Cult Beauty

I sadly don't have much time to apply makeup (or carry a sack of bulky products) but I need a few essentials to touch up my face, and these Charlotte Tilbury minis are ideal. My picks are the 'Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara' which gives instant volume, length and lift to your lashes.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara, £12, Cult Beauty

I also love the 'Hollywood Flawless Filter' as the shimmering liquid illuminates your skin and blurs imperfections like spots and dark circles.

Mini Hollywood Flawless Filter travel, £13.00, Charlotte Tilbury

If I had to choose two makeup essentials to have with me, it would be bronzer and blusher. NARS do an incredible mini set, which incorporates their two most iconic shades - 'Laguna' bronzer and 'Orgasm' blush. The set even comes with a delightful compact brush, too.

Iconic Glow Mini Cheek Set, £33.00, NARS

Us mums all need a little bit of luxury alongside the sometimes intense times of motherhood and a fabulous perfume is a great way to treat yourself!

Parfumes de Marly Delina La Rosée eau de parfum 30ml, £120.00, Selfridges

My current favourite scent is from Parfumes de Marley. 'Delina' gives off a beautifully floral rose fragrance that is long-lasting and fresh. The 30ml bottle is super cute and total handbag goals, too.

