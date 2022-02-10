I tried Holly Willoughby's bargain beauty faves under £15 and here's what I thought

Holly Willoughby is one of the UK's favourite celebrity mums. Super likeable, refreshingly down to earth and so pretty, she is up there with the best. So if you're like us, you may be interested to know she is just as likely to use bargain beauty buys as well as expensive treats.

We've done some hunting and have discovered what inexpensive products get her looking gorgeous. As HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor and a busy mum to young son Cub, I'm all about affordable products that work with my routine. Watch the video for my take on all of Holly's go-to products...

Mum on the Run: HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe tests Holly Willoughby's hero products

Holly's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill is great to follow on Instagram as she is always name-checking the great products she uses on the Dancing on Ice star.

Speaking about her fave neutral lip colour, Holly once said of Burt Bee's 100% Natural Satin Lipstick: "This is a really lovely product I first discovered at the NTAs. I was wearing this pink dress and we wanted something quite neutral and Patsy, it was her find. It's Burt's Bees. And I love Burt's Bees anyway because it's really lovely and natural. So she bought in this lipstick and it's my favourite one is called Blush Basin. And it's got loads of shea butter in it, and it just feels like a lip balm with colour in it. It's just the nicest lipstick, it doesn't get stuck on your lips."

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Satin Lipstick, £9.99, Amazon

Eyebright™ Soothing Eye Cleanser, £10, Liz Earle

Liz Earle's 'Eyebright' is a product loved by both Holly and Patsy. Patsy recommends keeping it in the fridge and apply to pads to the eyes before you apply your eye makeup. She says: "It's a morning magic wakeup product." Holly also raved about the de-puffing eye product, saying: "I put it on two cotton wool pads and then I just hold them on my eyes for about 30 seconds. I feel like it just takes down that redness and that puffiness."

Sukin Sensitive Facial Moisturiser, £7.95, Look Fantastic

Patsy recently spoke about skin preparation on Holly's Wylde Moon website. She explained that it's more important than ever in the winter to protect your skin. " I love Aussie brand Sukin, Sensitive Sensitive Face Moisturiser." The £7.95 product is loaded with Vitamin E, Cocoa and Shea Butters. It's so hydrating and absorbs onto the skin really fast.

CeraVe Micellar Cleansing Water with Niacinamide & Ceramides for All Skin Types, £10, Look Fantastic

Patsy has recently given her golden seal of approval to the Cerave 'Micellar Cleansing Water', having used it on her famous clients. It's to see why. It's majorly gentle on the skin and what's more, it dissolves makeup fast and effectively.

Batiste Dry Shampoo Original - Clean & Classic, £3.25, Boots

Ciler Peksah, the only hairdresser Holly works with, has said how much she loves Batiste dry shampoo, and Holly agrees. The This Morning star once said: "I'm a huge fan of the classic Batiste Dry Shampoo. Not only does it do what it's meant to, but it also is great at covering up any roots that you haven't had time to get done, and also create texture in the hair. I also love that it's affordable."

The Ordinary Serum Foundation, £5.50, Beauty Bay

Back in 2018, Patsy revealed the secret to Holly's flawless complexion, uploading a 'face of the day' shot of the gorgeous presenter on Instagram. She confirmed that she uses a selection of foundations to create the perfect base for Holly – including the hugely-popular 'Serum Foundation' by The Ordinary. The lightweight formula is unique in that it has the properties of a serum but disperses like a foundation. There's 21 shades to choose from, so it's easy to find the perfect colour match, and the foundation also has an SPF of 15 - meaning your skin is protected from harmful rays. Not bad for less than £6.

Vita Liberata Body Blur Latte, £15.00, Boots

Holly hates fake tan. Speaking on Beauty Full Lives podcast, Holly said that she uses a skin perfector instead - the Vita Liberata 'Body Blur'. "This is a leg makeup but, to be honest, I would never wear it in real life. This is for the telly. Everybody thinks I wear fake tan but I hate fake tan! Never been able to get on with it. I'm always linked to different fake tan brands and it's nonsense because I've probably had three fake tans in my life. But this leg stuff, I really like it. If I'm wearing a skirt on This Morning, sometimes I put a bit on my legs just to even the tone out a little bit."

