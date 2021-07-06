We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Countdown's Rachel Riley always looks stunning both on and off screen and we've always wondered what beauty products make her tick. We sat down with the blonde beauty's talented makeup artist Lauren D'Rozario who gave us the lowdown on the TV star's look.

READ: Rachel Riley shows off impressive baby bump in ASOS outfit

She explained: "I've been doing Rachel’s hair and make-up for almost seven years now. Her skin is always flawless so I have the best canvas to work with. Rachel typically loves a soft glam makeup look and isn't afraid to wear a strong lip colour.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley inspired by Kate Middleton with new hairstyle

Talking us through the mother-of-one's latest on-screen 'Face of the Day' she said: "For this look I kept Rachel’s eye make-up softer to compliment the bright pink lip."

MORE: We're dotty for Rachel Riley's latest maternity outfit - and daughter Maven looks adorable, too

She added: "The key products I used were Hourglass Veil primer - this is the best primer I've used for keeping the skin perfectly matte - ideal when filming."

Rachel's stunning makeup look, created by Lauren D'Rozario

Lauren then explained she uses Charlotte Tilbury Magic foundation and MAC Face and Body to give Rachel a stunning glow: "Both amazing foundations on their own but when mixed together, the Face and Body adds luminosity whilst the Magic foundation provides coverage and staying power."

Hourglass Mineral Veil primer, £18, Cult Beauty

For her eyes, Lauren uses Too Faced Just Peachy Mattes palette, and dark brown flicked liner using MAC Coffee eye pencil.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation, £34, Cult Beauty

Natural lash enhancements are also used, the Ardell 174 lashes. Lauren explained: " I have just discovered these lashes and I’m obsessed! I’ve always used individual lashes on Rachel as a strip lash can be too heavy, but these lashes are really easy to apply and give a very natural look."

MAC Lip Pencil - Talking Point, £15.50, ASOS

READ: Rachel Riley twins with daughter Maven – and asks 'who wore it better?'

Lip wise, Rachel's pout is perfected with MAC Pink Pigeon lipstick Paired up with MAC Talking Points lip liner. Mwah!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.