Date Night makeup ideas for Valentine's Day 2022: Take inspo from Zendaya, Bella Hadid & MORE

With Valentine's Day weekend on the horizon, you might be preparing for date night. You've got your dress planned, the sexy lingerie ready and waiting, and you've got the Prosecco on ice, but what about your makeup?

Whether you're a barely-there kinda gal, or whether you go all-out with your makeup, Valentine's Day date night it's all about highlighting your favourite features and - more importantly - having fun with makeup.

Date night option 1: Subtle kissable lips

The inspiration: Zendaya

There is a lot to be inspired about with this makeup look… Zendaya looks ready for date night with va-va-voom pink lids and a glossy lip tint. We're definitely copying this!

What you'll need to recreate the look

Estee Lauder Pure Color Revitalizing Crystal Balm, £26, Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder has launched a selection of Pure Color Revitalizing Crystal Balm mood-boosting shades and they are so beautiful. This balm delivers a hint of glowing color, and it's flattering on all skintones. This is the kinds of balm to apply if you're not really a lipstick girl but want a touch of colour and all-day lip plumping hydration. Kissable lips, right this way.

Date night option 2: Feline eyes

The inspiration: Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington can do no wrong in our eyes, and talking of eyes, just look at how incredible her eye makeup is. The thick feline flick, the hint of colour on thee lips and the bed hair ponytail - delicious.

What you'll need to recreate the look

Lancôme Idôle Waterproof Eyeliner, £19.50, Lancôme

If you're not super confident to do a huge feline flick, you might want to go small and build. Lancôme has launched an ultra-slim felt-tip eyeliner pen - the Idôle Waterproof Eyeliner - and it's perfect for any kind of flick you want. Combining an ultra-slim tip with an intense ink formula, Idôle Liner makes liner so effortless. What's more, it delivers up to 24 hour wear - perfect for a date night.

Date night option 3: A matte yet bright complexion

The inspiration: The Duchess of Cambridge

When the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the James Bond premiere we couldn't take our eyes off her gold sequin gown, but we also was equally as impressed with the Duchess's makeup look. Kate went glam, but still looked like herself. Her skin looked glowing and youthful.

What you'll need to recreate the look

Clarins Ever Matte Compact Powder, £30, Clarins

The Clarins Ever Matte Compact Powder has a unique and velvety texture which melts into the skin for a natural matte finish. The skin care powered formula contains organic strawberry tree extract to mattify and peach milk to help soften and nourish the skin.

Date night option 4: Rosy pink cheeks

The inspiration: Jennifer Lopez

Let's be honest, we could have chosen any photo of Jennifer Lopez for date night inspiration, but we love the rosy cheeks in this particular look. Is she flushed from being so close to her beau Ben Affleck or is it because she has an exceptional makeup artist. We think it's a mix of the two.

What you'll need to recreate the look

Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick in Bright Pink, £30.50, Jones Road

The Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick glides effortlessly onto skin for a lightweight wash of color, while nourishing the skin. It's super blendable and you can use it on its own or layer for added payoff.

Date night option 5: Blue eyes

The inspiration: Joey King

Netflix star Joey King proves you can have fun with eye makeup for a date night beauty look. The pop of colour is gorgeous, and looks really easy to try - all you need is confidence to pull it off.

What you'll need to recreate the look

e.l.f. Cookies 'n' Dreams No Budge Shadow Stick Chill Zone, £5, Superdrug

e.l.f.'s creamy metallic Cookies 'N' Dreams No Budge Eyeshadow stick will give you a decadent colour that won't smudge or crease - result! The high-pigment blendable formula glides on smooth as an eyeshadow or liner so you can effortlessly create any look from subtle shimmer to delectable and multi-dimensional.

Date night option 6: Vampy lips

The inspiration: Hailey Bieber

Vampy lips are dramatic and vixen-like - perfect for date night. We're looking to Hailey Bieber for all the inspiration with this one.

What you'll need to recreate the look

bareMinerals Mineralist Hydra Smoothing Lipstick, £20, bareMinerals

This creamy bareMinerals moisturising lipstick is made with minimal ingredients for maximal results; it’s proven to significantly improve the look of lip lines, texture and dryness in just one week — even after you take it off.

Date night option 7: Baby pink lids

The inspiration: Jodie Turner-Smith

Look pretty in pink for date night and take inspiration from Jodie Turner Smith. We are obsessed with this metallic pink look.

What you'll need to recreate the look

3INA Makeup The Cream Eyeshadow, £12.95, Look Fantastic

Accentuate your peepers just like Jodie with the 3INA Cream Eyeshadow; a smooth, long-wearing colour with a luxurious shimmer finish. Blending seamlessly onto the lids, the creamy formula adds depth and definition for professional results.

Date night option 8: Glass-like skin

The inspiration: Bella Hadid

We are sure you'll agree with us here - Bella Hadid's skin looks almost glass like. Proving that sometimes less is more, Bella radiates beauty and is giving us all the inspiration for our next big date night.

What you'll need to recreate the look

Dior Beauty Forever Skin Glow Makeup, £40, Dior Beauty

Dior Beauty has reinvented its iconic Forever Skin Foundation with a new formula. With this new generation it's all about the radiant finish, and a complexion that looks flawless.

Date night option 9: A blue smokey eye

The inspiration: Issa Rae

Insecure star Issa Rae is making us all starry eyed with this look. The sparkly blue eyeshadow is definitely something to try if you haven't yet. Life's for living, go for blue sparkle.

What you'll need to recreate the look

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre in Midnight, £30, Cult Beauty

The jewel in your eyeshadow crown, Victoria Beckham's dazzling pot of soft, shimmering blue pigment is perfect for granting a glistening gleam when you're ready to dial up the drama on date night.

Date night option 10: Go nude (ooh err!)

The inspiration: Gigi Hadid

Shocker, date night is an exceptional night to go nude - with your lip colour. Take notes from Gigi Hadid who proves that nude is never boring.

What you'll need to recreate the look

Illamasqua Flushed Lip Kit, £35, Illamasqua

Perfect your pout with Illamasqua's Flushed Lip Kit containing Ultramatter Lipstick, Colouring Lip Pencil and the Loaded Lip Polish.

Date night option 11 : Metallic blue eyeliner

The inspiration: Lily Collins

Lily Collins, the star of Netflix's Emily In Paris, is always giving beauty inspo. Whether she's on our screen or or the red carpet, or even when she's natural and carefree on her Instagram account. We are super into this metallic blue eyeliner look - we think Emily would like it too. But who would she be going on a date with?

What you'll need to recreate the look

Il Makiage Glitter Eyeliner, £19, Il Makiage

If you're after a smoothly-gliding glitter eyeliner pencil that delivers a sparkling diamond accent for a refined, elegant look, this is it. J'Adore Il Makiage!

Date night option 12: Let your freckles come out to play

The inspiration: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's freckles are almost as famous as she is, and if you have them, great, definitely show them off. But if you don't, well, it's time for a little bit of DIY.

What you'll need to recreate the look

Lottie London Freckle Tint, £6.95, Look Fantastic

Create a cute, sunkissed complexion with the Lottie London Freckle Tint. The temporary skin tint features a fine applicator brush for precision freckle application for the ideal sprinkle of freckles to give makeup a real-skin appearance.

Date night option 13: Va va voom lashes

The inspiration: Kaia Gerber

In a recent beauty video on Instagram, supermodel Kaia Gerber said: "I'm all about using makeup to enhance, not cover. That's my attitude towards makeup." And to be honest, that should be a great manifesto for date night beauty, too. You can't deny Kaia's eyelashes look phenomenal.

What you'll need to recreate the look

YSL Lash Clash Mascara, £29, YSL Beauty

In the video, Kaia reveals that when she wore the YSL Beauty Lash Clash Mascara, friends thought she had on false eyelashes. It's getting a lot of hype right now as it's the biggest brush in YSL's history, and definitely worth trying for va-va-voom lashes. Now, go flutter those lashes and have fun on date night.

