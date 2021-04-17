Mrs Hinch just unveiled her nursery bag for baby no.2 – and it's super organised

Mrs Hinch – AKA Sophie Hinchliffe – will soon welcome a bouncing baby boy with her husband Jamie, and the cleanfluencer is already preparing for their new arrival. Taking to social media on Saturday, Mrs Hinch told fans, "I'm really starting to feel nervous now," as she packed her bag for the hospital.

RELATED: Mrs Hinch shows off gorgeous baby bump in £22 maternity jumpsuit

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Mrs Hinch's sweet reaction to baby gender reveal

Mrs Hinch revealed her baby bag essentials on Instagram

Revealing all of her go-to essentials, the Instagrammer showcased her adorable overnight bag from Cath Kidston's Peter Rabbit range, which is now on sale for £48! One of the brand's bestsellers, it's certainly an all-rounder and can be used for everything from beach trips to swimming lessons, hospital bags to overnight stays and more.

READ: Mrs Hinch's insanely tidy forever home is perfect for new baby – a full tour

Peter Rabbit Overnight Bag, was £60 NOW £48, Cath Kidston

Featuring a reverse coated lining that's both water-resistant and easy to wipe clean, it's hardly surprising that Mrs Hinch chose it. Sharing a video of her new bag on Instagram, Sophie wrote in the caption: "Hospital bag time! (Baby's bag) I bought this on the @cathkidston website! I love the Peter Rabbit design! And love that it folds away easily so I can use it more after hospital!"

MORE: Mrs Hinch’s bathroom storage shoe rack hack is genius

Kuou 12Pcs Travel Shoe Bags, £8.99, Amazon

Filling her bag with nappies, the sweetest baby clothes and toiletries, Sophie was particularly impressed with her new shoe bags.

"I bought these from Amazon, they come in a pack of 10," she said. "They're called shoe bags and they've got a clear strip along the bottom so you can see what's in them. I did this when I packed Ron's bag and I used sandwich bags so I'm hoping these will be better because they're bigger. You can just pop outfits in them and things like that so they're easy to just grab out of the bag when you need them so I'm just going to make a little start and see how I get on."

Dymo Label Maker, £15.68, Amazon

One of the cleanfluencer's go-to gadgets is, of course, her DYMO label maker, which she often raves about to fans. Adding the perfect finishing touch, Mrs Hinch ensured that all of her shoe bags had been correctly labelled. "That's one Hinched baby bag!" she joked – and we couldn't agree more.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.