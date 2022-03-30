We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is absolutely gorgeous isn't she? Her beauty game is seriously strong. From her flawless foundation base, to her glowing skin and perfect hair, she never has a bad beauty day.

The Britain's Got Talent star is a busy working mum, and as HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, any mum that's on the go and looks good inspires me! We decided to take a close look at Amanda's makeup and beauty kit, and tried the products she loves. Here's what we thought…

Mother-of-two Amanda loves her bronzer, and always reaches for Benefit's 'Hoola'. It's a cult product that has a lovely matte finish when applied. It gives your face definition, as well as a sun-kissed look.

benefit Hoola, £24.23, Look Fantastic

Amanda has been the face of Charles Worthington since 2021 and regularly uses all their products. Last year she told us: "I'm delighted to be Charles Worthington's ambassador. I’ve known and used the products for many, many years, and having been around for 25 years, they have a wealth of experience I completely trust. They have a real understanding of women my age, my hair and what we need going forward."

Charles Worthington ShinePlex Shine Shield Conditioner, £7.99, Boots

The blonde beauty uses a variety of foundations, but sings the praises of one in particular, and it's by Tarte. The brand's 'Rainforest of the Sea' water foundation is super light in texture, yet still offers a full coverage base.

Water Foundation, £33, Tarte Cosmetics

The star told HELLO! her skincare saviour is the 'Elemis Pro Collagen Rose Hydro Mist' and we're obsessed with it too. She said: "With my early morning starts for radio, my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."

Pro Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, £43, Elemis

Amanda's makeup artist Karin Darnell often shares her expert makeup tricks she uses on the TV star on Instagram. Speaking about her dewy glow, she previously said: "Everyone’s been asking about Amanda highlighter; here’s the reveal… it’s 'Iconic London Illuminator'."

ICONIC London Illuminator, £30, Look Fantastic

The £30 concentrated liquid shimmer can be added to your foundation, primer or moisturiser and is loved by Khloe Kardashian and the Duchess of Sussex!

Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream, £85, Cult Beauty

Amanda may be in her 50s, but her skin is super smooth and youthful. Karin also once said she uses Caudalie's 'Premier Cru' range on her famous client and it's easy to see why. The ultra-moisturising range is packed with an impressive ingredients list and it helps to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Yves Saint Laurent Tatouage Couture Lipstick, £18.60, Look Fantastic

Amanda loves YSL lip products as they are super luxurious. She told The Sun: “The packaging is just so pretty!" We're with you there AH, every mum deserves a treat sometimes, right?

