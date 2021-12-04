We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ever since the 90s, Victoria Beckham's fans have been trying to recreate her iconic 'Posh' pout and now, the former Spice Girl and fashion star is revealing how you can replicate her look.

READ: Victoria Beckham is every inch the proud mum as she celebrates daughter Harper's latest achievement

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, Victoria gave fans a rare glimpse into her beauty regime, as she filmed a super-glam tutorial using products from her new Posh Lipstick range.

Swipe to see Victoria's lipstick tutorial!

Rocking a navy chain print outfit in the video, the mum-of-four looked effortlessly chic as she wore her highlighted tresses down in beachy waves.

Showcasing an everyday, dewy makeup look which consisted of a brown smoky eye complete with a hint of rosy blusher to contour, Victoria explained how she creates the ultimate nude lip.

READ: Victoria Beckham shares emotional health message

MORE: Victoria Beckham unveils surprising Christmas tree with sentimental family message

The mum-of-four looked so chic in a statement chain print outfit

"So this is my favourite Posh Lipstick. What I like to do is start off by using Bitten Lip, the original Bitten Lip Tint," she began.

"I put it all over my mouth, let it dry and then with my Number Two Liner, which I'm completely obsessed with, I put a little bit of liner around the top and bottom of my mouth."

Continuing, she added: "Then I go in with Twist because what I love about this is how it's got quite a pinky tone which is very fresh and youthful. And it actually really updated my look actually, I was never into pink shades but this feels like the perfect nude with a little hint of pink and I love it."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Victoria Beckham introduces her new lip colour for the holiday season

Sharing her top tip for keeping lipstick on for longer, Victoria concluded: "I like to really press it into my lips as well. That way it doesn't come off."

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from fans, Victoria's 29.2million followers were quick to comment on the clip. "Love this makeup and it sits perfectly on my skincare," wrote one. "I love them all I'm going to buy all of them and the eye pencils," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Amazing colours! I will try soon."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.