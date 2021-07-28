We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We don't know about you, but we really, really missed getting our nails done during lockdown. Now that salons are back up and running, we've been taking major inspiration from some of our favourite celebrities, and up there has to be Rochelle Humes.

READ: These are the best nail salons in London. Trust us, we've tried them all!

The mother-of-three regularly sports her stunning 'Reverse French' talons (in short, a classic Frenchie, flipped) on Instagram and we're obsessed with her nail journey Reels. Her manicure is perfected by the legendary Harriet Westmoreland, who is big news in the nail world. Her minimalist approach to nails - and not to mention her amazing aftercare - has got everyone talking. HELLO! spoke to the lady herself, who gave us the best tips for giving your hands some serious TLC.

The secret to great nails, according to Harriet, is prep. She explains: "Spend time getting the foundation perfect, cuticle work and shaping the nail are key to a great manicure, if the foundation is perfect everything else will be."

Augustinus Bader Face Oil, £180, Cult Beauty

Every manicurist has an extensive kit, and the key products Harriet can't be without are: "Byredo hand scrub, Augustinus Bader rich cream, Augustinus Bader Facial oil, Sisley Black Rose Mask and La Mer Hand Serum."

Byredo hand scrub, £44, Selfridges

READ: Meghan Markle's exact wedding nail polish revealed

When life gets busy and you just can't make that salon appointment, Harriet thinks you can do a pretty good job yourself. "Keep your nails short and clean. You can create an amazing natural manicure without having to apply polish."

La Mer The Hand Treatment, £88, Cult Beauty

She added: "File your nails into a soft square shape, exfoliate the skin and cuticle area then apply oil and moisturiser for a groomed, chic finish."

Sisley Black Rose cream mask, £119, Selfridges

The professional feels that natural nails suit everyone. "Short and shiny bare nails that are super natural are so chic." And any nail blunders? Stop fidgeting! She advises: "Never pick or peel your gels off, it’s that’s simple!"

MORE: Victoria Beckham's £8 beauty secret that makes her tan really last

Therapists everywhere tag Harriet in their close up #Nailfies, but who inspires her? "Betina Goldstein has been an inspiration since I started my career, I always admire her creations," she reveals.

You may also like:

Biossance Squalane and Glycolic Renewal Mask, £37, Cult Beauty

And the hand items she can't leave home without are refreshingly normal: "A nail file and Augustinus Bader Facial Oil. Because if all else fails, you can shape the nail and the oil will give a fresh clean finish."

Why not try:

Laura Mercier Creme Brulee Hand Crème, £17, Cult Beauty

Budget buy:

Sanctuary Spa 10-in-1 Super Secret Facial Oil, £20, Look Fantastic

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.