Ruth Langsford stuns fans with incredible beauty transformation

Ruth Langsford has surprised fans with a brand new beauty transformation, and all we can say is wow. The 62-year-old took to social media to share a video of her eyebrow tattoo treatment and fans can't believe the result.

Ruth shared a series of clips documenting the procedure, a permanent makeup treatment, which helps the brows appear thicker and more defined. The This Morning host showed off her brows six weeks after her first treatment and also shared some stunning before and after snaps taken during her second appointment.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford stuns with new beauty transformation

The star took to Instagram to showcase her perfect new brows, alongside the caption: "EYEBROW UPDATE!! Back with Naomi @thelittleparlour for my top up appointment...scroll through to see the finished look. I’m all good for 12 - 18 months now….no more painting my eyebrows on! VERY happy! Thank you Naomi #eyebrows #eyebrowtattoo #eyebrowshaping #thelittleparlourweybridge."

Fans and friends were quick to express their awe at Ruth's impeccably shaped and tinted brows. "Looks fab Ruth!" commented one with a red love heart emoji, while another added: "They look amazing! I need to get mine done." A third agreed, saying: "They look amazing Ruth x." A fourth penned: "Absolutely stunning Ruth. I'm debating on having this done. You've definitely swayed me now."

Ruth shared a snap of her brows before the treatment

Eyebrow tattooing is a painless, permanent treatment that saves the hassle of filling in the brows daily. The treatment requires fine needle tattooing which ensures the brows look fuller and more natural.

The star documented the eyebrow tattooing process

Ruth recently delighted audiences with a powerful fashion statement. The beloved TV presenter sashayed behind the scenes of Loose Women wearing a flowy suit blazer and matching trousers in an olive green hue.

Ruth shared a stunning 'after' photo

Featuring a V-neck collar, lapel with notch, long ruched sleeves, shoulder pads and decorative pockets on the front of the blazer, the suit infused Ruth's style with a touch of eighties glamour.

