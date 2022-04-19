Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes soak up the sun following lavish Greek vacation The former This Morning presenters have been married for over ten years

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes did their Easter break in style, as the pair headed off on a romantic trip in Greece.

PHOTOS: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m Surrey home they're considering leaving – inside

On Tuesday, Ruth shared a snap from when the pair were in Athens, near the ancient ruins of the Acropolis, and she couldn't help herself as she made a cheeky comment about her husband's age. "I love an ancient relic…..the Acropolis was amazing too!!" she joked. "Little Easter break in Athens with my beloved." In her snap, she and Eamonn posed with the ancient temple on a hill above them, with Eamonn gesturing to it with his hand.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' love story

Sadly, Ruth did not share what outfit she was in, but we did get a glimpse at Eamonn's style, with the GB News presenter styling out a black polo top.

READ: Ruth Langsford shares touching tribute in support of Brenda Edwards

GALLERY: 10 This Morning hosts' seriously stunning weddings: From Holly Willoughby to Phillip Schofield

Fans were blown away by Ruth's photo, with Eamonn's GB News co-star Isabel Webster posting: "Tee hee! Sounds like an amazing time xxx."

A second said: "I'm in Greece too Ruth - hope you're having a great time," while a third added: "Enjoy, it's such a fabulous place to visit."

A fourth wrote: "Aww, lovely to see Ruth! Hope you and Eamonn are having a lovely time together!" and a fifth commented: "A favourite place. I found it beautiful."

Ruth and Eamonn enjoyed their holiday in Greece

Many others were just thrilled to see the popular couple enjoying some together after they'd been absent from the other's social media feed for a little bit.

Although the couple were clearly enjoying their time together in the beautiful country, like any relationship it's not always plain-sailing, and during a segment on Loose Women, Ruth opened up about what happens when the pair do argue.

WOW: Ruth Langsford stuns in classic Mango power suit

READ: Ruth Langsford gave This Morning viewers the BEST tip for dealing with painful shoes that rub

The panellists were discussing whether couples should ever go to sleep on an argument when Ruth said: "The thing is, you know Eamonn and I, I just think that what some people call a row, I just call a disagreement or I don't have the same opinion as you.

"Sometimes we would never resolve it, so we're not that couple that go, 'I think we need to talk about this,' because I would still think that I was right about something.

The pair have been married for over ten years

"Genuinely, that's my opinion and it's just not your opinion and we'd end up arguing," she told panellists Kelle Bryan, Coleen Nolan and Katie Piper.

She continued: "We have times where we would then ignore each other for the day, as in during the day. I'd just avoid him and think, 'He's getting on my nerves,' but then the minutiae of life happen, don't they?

SEE: Loose Women's Ruth Langsford shows off special Mother's Day gift from son Jack

READ: Ruth Langsford's difficult 'incurable' disorder revealed

"So when Jack was living at home, somebody would have to go, 'Who is driving Jack to go hockey?' There's a point where you have to have a conversation and it kind of goes away.

"We've never done that discussing every row that we have."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.