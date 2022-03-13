Ruth Langsford drops jaws after revealing new tattooed eyebrows The Loose Women star unveiled her new, fuller brows

Ruth Langsford stunned fans on Saturday after sharing a video clip of her latest tattoo - but it's not what you think.

The 61-year-old Loose Women star revealed on Instagram she had opted to get her eyebrows tattooed after thinking about it for a "while," sharing a clip of the process with fans. The wife of Eamonn Holmes looked gorgeous and glowing after unveiling her new fuller brows, telling fans she is "really happy with the shape".

Ruth continued: "So I finally bit the bullet! I’ve been thinking of having my eyebrows tattooed for a while and yesterday I did it! Well I didn’t do it….my friend, the very professional and very lovely Naomi, owner of @thelittleparlour did it!

"If you’ve been thinking about it too we put together this little video so you can see the process….it really didn’t hurt…just a bit scratchy…honestly! The technique is called 'Powder Brows'," said Ruth.

Fans were quick to react to the ITV presenter's video, rushing to the comments to compliment her glamorous transformation. "They look lovely Ruth, you look fab! Xxx," wrote one fan, while another penned: "They look great Ruth. I’ve been wanting this for ages but didn’t want to end up with thick 'slugs' but yours look really good!"

"It’ll be the best thing you’ve ever done," a third fan quipped.

"After I had mine done, I thought why have I waited so long. Different technicians have different healing methods. I had to dry heal mine, so nothing on them at all & no getting them wet until all the scabs had come off. You won’t regret it Ruth."

The star told fans her new eyebrows were a result of a very fine tattoo gun adding colour behind her natural hairs, in a process that reveals a "soft, natural and neat look".

Ruth's latest cosmetic treatment isn't the first time fans have been stunned with her beauty secrets. Leaving her followers in shock earlier this year, Ruth revealed she owes her thick and glossy mane to hair extensions.

In a video shared with her 1 million fans, Ruth checked in with Surrey-based salon Leo Bancroft, who proceeded to swap out her tape extensions with flat tip bonds.

