Michelle Dockery is one of our favourite actresses and we love her portrayal of Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey. The stunning star is back with the show's newest film Downton Abbey: A New Era, and on Sunday evening, the 40-year-old took to the red carpet for the premiere in New York City.

The star looked phenomenal in her sparkly silver dress by Givenchy. The backless style fitted her like a glove. But did you see her beauty look?

Michelle tends to go for the more natural vibe with her makeup and hair; reminiscent of her on-screen character. She sports flawless, pale skin and minimal eye makeup, as well as lightly curled hair.

So you can imagine our surprise when she stepped out with poker straight, glossy hair and a majorly dramatic smokey eye!

Michelle wore a glittery dress by Givenchy

Her makeup was applied by Mary Wise and the talented professional used a variety of incredible products by Pat McGrath to create the look.

Taking to Instagram, she said: "Getting the gorgeous #michelledockery ready for the @downtonabbey_official film premier in nyc . Stylist @hollyevawhite hair @benskervin @marywilesmakeup using @patmcgrathreal"

Michelle's foundation:

PAT MCGRATH LABS Sublime Perfection Foundation, £60.00, Selfridges

She explained: "The look was inspired by the gorgeous @givenchy sheath dress in silver sequins.

Michelle's eyeshadow:

PAT MCGRATH LABS Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette - Subliminal, £115, Net-A-Porter

"For Michelle’s US premiere of the Downtown Abbey film, Ben Skirvin did a simple and sleek super shiny look with the hair so we wanted to create a little bit of strength with the deep blue eye that complemented Michelle’s gorgeous brown eyes, we kept the skin glowy and clean with a little contour and a Dewey nude lip."

Joanne Froggatt looked stunning in Michael Kors

Joanne Froggatt, who plays maid Anna, was styled by Holly White, who also put Michelle's winning look together. Joanne showed off impressive, rock-hard abs in a midriff-baring top and skirt combo by Michael Kors. Check out those sequins!

