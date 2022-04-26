We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are still reeling over the Downton Abbey world premiere which was held in London's Leicester Square on Monday evening. The glamour was off the scale!

The leading ladies of the new film Downton Abbey: A New Era all looked sensational, from their makeup to their shoes. Speaking of makeup, did you have a chance to check out their beauty looks?

Laura Carmichael looked exquisite in her blush pink gown by Giambattista Valli. Her makeup was applied by the legendary Valeria Ferreira who gave the star a seriously glowing look. Her makeup of choice was by Armani Beauty - a designer brand adored by pretty much every celebrity, ever.

Laura used Armani Luminous Silk Foundation - also loved by Meghan Markle

Valeria took to Instagram to share a shot of her beautiful client, who plays Lady Edith in the film, and specified she used the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, which is actually the very same foundation the Duchess of Sussex uses.

The high-end foundation is a favourite of Prince Harry's wife – and the former actress's makeup artist Lydia F. Sellers confirmed that she used to apply the foundation with a beauty blender sponge on Meghan.

Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £40.05, Feel Unique

The product is praised for having a dream-like consistency; it's creamy, light, doesn't feel at all heavy on your skin and best of all; it's buildable. Also, it doesn't contain SPF, which means there is no ghostly flashback if you are being photographed.

Laura looked luminous on the red carpet

Laura Haddock who plays new girl Myrna Dalgleish, certainly made her presence known in the absolutely incredible gown by Miu Miu. She also used the same foundation too, which explains her incredibly flawless skin.

111SKIN Sub-Zero De-Puffing Energy Face Mask, £85.00 for box, Cult Beauty

Speaking of skin, ahead of the big event, Laura's complexion was perfected with sublime masks from 111SKIN; the 'Sub-Zero De-Puffing Energy Face Mask' and the 'Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Mask'.

111SKIN Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Mask, £65.00 for box, Cult Beauty

Both products are great for giving tired skin some TLC, and ensure your face looks refreshed and plumped after application.

Glowing skin was definitely on the menu on Monday evening!

Tuppence pampered herself ahead of the event

Pregnant Tuppence Middleton,who plays Lucy Smith in the film, looked radiant thanks to 111SKIN’s Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Face Mask, which the star posted on her Instagram ahead of the show.

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Face Mask, £85.00, for box, Cult Beauty

