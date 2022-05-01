HELLO! Mum on the Run: Downton Abbey makeup - I tried the beauty products used on set

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Downton Abbey film is landing in cinemas this week and I couldn't be more excited to see the sequel of the 2019 movie. I can't wait to see what the new storyline entails and what the Crawley sisters get up to.

The period drama was set in the 1930s and I am obsessed with that era; from the 20s style drop dresses to the directional haircuts.

When it comes to makeup, it's all about the natural look on set. As someone who doesn't always have time to apply a full face, I fully embrace this vibe! Mascara wasn't invented then, so women had to make their own version.

During the first series, makeup artist Ann Oldham tended to the actress's faces and told the MailOnline exactly what she used to get the stars Crawley ready.

Lady Mary's natural beauty shined in Downton Abbey

She said in 2011: "The actresses must look beautiful without seeming to wear make-up at all."

CHANEL LE BLANC DE CHANEL Multi-Use Illuminating Base 30ml, £41.00, Feel Unique

Embracing the pale was evident, bronzer was seriously off the menu. To create a flawless base, Ann used 'Le Blanc de Chanel' primer, followed by 'Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation' which gave that immaculate yet natural glow. Ann explained: "Pale foundation highlights dark shadows, so I use one a shade darker than their natural skin tone."

Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £40.05, Feel Unique

That 'English Rose' flushed cheek was all the rage at the time, and Ann used a Stila product on both the cheeks and the lips. The makeup artist recommended that you should apply it to the apples of your cheeks and add a hint to the lips, which 'enhances their natural pinkness.'

Stila Convertible Color, £16.00, Look Fantastic

Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary, famously said that mascara was banned on set. Ann mirrors this notion, explaining: "We dye the actresses’ lashes and encourage them to grow their brows to frame the eyes naturally."

Eylure Dybrow Dark Brown, £7.50, Boots

A great kit to use yourself is Eylure's 'Dybrow'. This fabulous product gives thicker-looking brows in under 15 minutes. It helps to temporarily tint lighter brow hairs, offering up to six weeks of colour. For under £10, you can't go wrong!

Sisley Eye and Lip gel make-up remover 120ml, £70.00, Selfridges

Keeping the character's skin squeaky clean and cleansed is imperative once filming is done. Ann used the Sisley makeup remover, and "a drop lavender oil on to a warm face flannel to soothe their complexions."

