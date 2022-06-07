Get Kate Middleton's exact wedding lipstick for just $25 on sale right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love a royal beauty buy, and we noticed that when Kate Middleton married Prince William, her lipstick was especially princess perfect. And we've found the exact shade, Bobbi Brown lipstick in Sandwash Pink, in the Nordstrom sale for less than $25.

In the run-up to her wedding day, Duchess Kate was spotted at a Bobbi Brown makeup counter in London. She picked up a number of beauty buys, including a tube of Sandwash Pink lipstick, which she eventually wore for her iconic royal nuptials.

Bobbi Brown lipstick in Sandwash Pink, was $29 now $24.65, Nordstrom

The lipstick has earned rave reviews everywhere it's sold, from Macy's to Bloomingdale's.

It's also rarely on sale, so we recommend grabbing one for yourself right now!

Duchess Kate wore Bobbi Brown lipstick in Sandwash Pink on her wedding day

One satisfied fan called the Sandwash Pink Bobbi Brown lip color a "fabulous everyday lipstick". "I love it... staying power is excellent, not too shiny and still hydrated. Can wear for daytime as well as for night out. I use the (Bobbi Brown) Dusty Pink Artstick (Sale price: $24.65) as a liner."

"It's very natural, just brightens up my face, not like 'I AM WEARING LIPSTICK' color," said another shopper.

