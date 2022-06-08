Princess Charlotte is the new hair queen - check out her plaits! Royal hair goals right there…

Princess Charlotte stole the show at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations! We loved how she kept her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis in line, and also her adorable wardrobe full of ladylike dresses. Adorable!

But did you spot her hair? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter wore her hair in a lovely sleek and straight style and we loved the variety of plaited styles she sported too, they were immaculately done.

The young royal clearly favours the plaited half-up, half down style, which is very easy to do. You simply take a section of hair from the crown and gently braid the hair from each side, and secure it with a band before adding a ribbon to finish. It’s a great way to keep the hair away from the face but it still looks super cute, yet tidy.

Kate’s favourite hairstyle on Charlotte is plaits, and she actually confirmed it in 2019. During a royal appearance, Prince William’s wife revealed that her daughter loves having her hair put into braids.

Charlotte with her braids at Tropping the Colour 2022

Kate made the sweet revelation three years ago, and at the time she explained she had to come up with a solution to help her little girl wear her way the way she likes because it's a bit short for her favourite style.

Charlotte's plaits looked immaculate

She met a young girl called Betsy Fletcher and took a moment to compliment her on her cute hairstyle.

Charlotte often sports a bow in her hair

She consequently revealed Princess's Charlotte's favourite way to wear her hair.

The Duchess said: "I love your plaits. My daughter Charlotte loves plaits too but her hair is only this long so we have to do them up at the side."

