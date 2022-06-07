Kate Middleton has started wearing lipliner - did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely incredible during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. She wore a delightful concoction of outfits - from her yellow Emilia Wickstead coat dress to her spotted Alessandra Rich frock.

READ: We recreated Kate Middleton's 2017 BAFTA makeup look - and here's what happened

But we wonder if you spotted her makeup at all? Kate always sports a delicate palette of makeup; she favours a light smokey eye with brown eyeshadow, a warm-toned foundation and defined brows. She tends to sport a nude lip too, so we were so surprised to see the royal rocking a sugary pink lip liner, complete with a hint of gloss. Check out this pic!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royals sing along with national anthem

Kate reportedly enjoys Charlotte Tilbury lip products, so we think the brand’s ‘Lip Cheat’ lip liner in ‘Pink venus’ may be a safe bet. Using soft, feathery strokes, this gives the lips a slightly fuller look when applied.

MORE: Kate Middleton's secret hair and beauty makeover revealed

We know that Kate famously uses Clarins Natural Lip Perfector as she was spotted at Wimbledon holding a tube of it. It's sheer, but has a very slight colour and leaves lips shiny and looking healthy.

Kate was seen wearing pink lip liner

It comes in a variety of shades but it's thought that the Duchess picked up the Rose Shimmer version. Perhaps she used this over the top of her liner?

Kate's makeup was on point during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

It appears that the mother-of-three has had a bit of a makeover lately when it comes to her beauty regime. We recently reported that the Duchess looks as if she had had her brows laminated.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pink Venus, £19.00, Cult Beauty

READ: Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals

Kate's lipgloss:

Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer, £19.50, Clarins

Prince William's wife has long sported a strong brow with a great arch, but back in September 2021 when she attended the No Time To Die Bond premiere, we noticed her brows had a slightly different vibe.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page