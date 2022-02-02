The Duchess of Cambridge has long been considered a beauty icon as well as a fashion queen. From her flawless skin to her glossy hair, she's just gorgeous, isn't she?

Prince William's wife has long sported a strong brow with a great arch, but back in September 2021 when she attended the No Time To Die Bond Premiere, we noticed her brows had been given a bit of a makeover.

Ever since then, her full brows have appeared extra fluffy and look as if they may have been laminated.

Brow lamination is a two-step eyebrow perming treatment that involves correcting the brow shape by setting the hairs in place using a chemical solution. In the first step, a cream is applied that breaks down bonds in the eyebrow hairs so they can be manipulated into a new position. In the second step, another cream is applied to rebuild these bonds and set the brows in their new uniform position.

Kate first sported 'laminated' brows in 2021

HD's Brows Lead Brow Stylist Jamie Long says:

The Duchess has always had a strong brow shape

"The Duchess of Cambridge is supporting a much more shaped and groomed brow recently, the shape has changed slightly and looks flatter whilst also looking like she may have had them laminated or lightly laminated."

He added: "Brow lamination straightens out the hairs by breaking down the bonds within the hair and then rebuilding them, making the hairs straight and smooth. Rather than opting for the typical brushed up brow look that’s achieved by brow lamination, it looks like the Duchess has had a light lamination to correct the direction of her natural growth, resulting in all the brow hairs sitting uniformed and overall looking a lot more groomed. Another benefit to light lamination is that the brows still have texture and don’t lay too flat to skin, perfect for those clients who prefer something more natural looking.”

