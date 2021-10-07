Kate Middleton's secret hair and beauty makeover revealed - have you noticed?

Let's get one thing straight; the Duchess of Cambridge always looks incredible from head to toe. Prince William's wife always dresses impeccably, and has arguably the most famous, lusted after hairstyle ever. And don't get us started on her flawless skin!

Lately though, we've noticed she has looked even more radiant than usual. It all started at the Bond premiere last week, where the mother-of-three wore the most jaw-dropping gold dress by Jenny Packham. But her hair and makeup was much more daring than usual, did you spot it?

Lashes

Sara Sordillo, makeup artist for Eylure, noticed Kate's defined lashes. She said: "Kate's red carpet eyes were just dazzling. Her smokey eye makeup was definitely accentuated using false lashes."

Kate's lashes looked incredible at the Bond premiere

The talented professional explains how to create the look at home. "Using the Eylure Lash Illusion lash (which has the thinnest band and is clear, like Kate's) it can sit undetected by your natural lash line which can help create this look easily. The fluffy and fluttery nature of Lash Illusion can add to the smokey eye effect, which if you struggle to create, is an easy, simple way to achieve it. The lashes get denser towards the end which creates the soft darker blend.The false lashes have a lifted appearance which helps to open up the eyes and give a youthful appearance."

Eylure Lash Illusion NO 303, £10, Boots

She added: "When we apply mascara, we can see our lashes well, as we are applying it looking at a mirror closely. However at events like the Bond premiere, when one has photos taken from further away, our lashes can look thin or spidery."

False lashes can prevent this and really help the eyelashes appear fuller. Like Kate, you don't have to pick large dramatic lashes, instead opt for soft fluttery lashes like Eylure Lash Illusion No. 303 which have a soft flick of the lashes at the end.”

Skin

A day after the premiere, Kate had her next royal appearance in Northern Ireland and fans were obsessed with her dewy skin. Abbi Ingram, Skin Specialist at Blush + Blow explains: "Kate's skin has been glowing better than ever before and although there can be many remedies to achieve her radiant complexion, here's some key things that you can do to achieve that youthful glow:"

Kate's skin glowed in Northern Ireland

"Using Vitamin C serum this time of year is great for that post holiday tightness to give your skin that revived radiance. Using this kind of serum in both the morning and evening will give you that added protection from skin issues such as uneven tone."

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow, £34.00, Cult Beauty

She added: "As we approach the festive season, ensure you give your skin a thorough double, deep cleanse when removing your makeup and apply a hydrating night time moisturiser that is suitable for the winter months to avoid any dryness and keep your skin dewy and radiant."

TLC is essential if you want skin like Kate's. Abbi also quips: "Monthly facials are essential for healthy, clear skin that glows all year round. Having a specialist treatment plan will help to regulate your skin cells and penetrate the vitamins within the skin that may be deficient."

Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish Starter Pack 100ml, £17,00, Look Fantastic

Hair

Hairstylist Tom Smith thinks Kate's recent ponytail in Northern Ireland is pretty directional.

Check out Kate's power pony!

"Kate is showing off her gorgeous thick bouncy hair once again, but this time in a modern preppy ponytail. This is a much more directional, modern look for Kate who has typically been seen with a simple and classic blow-dry at the vast majority of public appearances. A ponytail is a little more girlish and playful than we are used to seeing from Kate but it's modernised and made more fashion forward by the sharp colour blocking outfit."

Kate loves:

Charles Worthington Volume and Bounce Texturising Spray, £6.99, Boots

"Her hair tells the story of health and luxury while being more playful and youthful. She may have chosen this style for this event to appear more approachable and friendly to ensure a warm reception by the public. She has had a few consecutive appearances recently where her look has definitely become more elevated and fashion conscious."

