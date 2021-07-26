We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The gorgeous Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first son August in February 2021 and she's now loving life as a first-time mum. But as all mamas know, finding time to get glam is very difficult with a bubba in tow.

READ: 7 bridal beauty secrets from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

The royal's talented wedding makeup artist Hannah Martin has told HELLO! some great beauty hacks that will help new mums like Eugenie get ready fast and still look glowing thanks to these simple makeup tricks. Hannah, who stars in the new Colgate Elixir campaign, said: "Having a speedy makeup routine to help you look and feel a bit fresher as a new mum is so helpful."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drag Race UK star Tayce and Hannah Martin look amazing in a powerful campaign

She explained: "No one needs makeup, but I certainly felt a whole lot better when my two were tiny when I managed just a few simple steps: moisturiser! Sounds so obvious, but apply a really nourishing, hydrating day cream and your skin will look plump and energised and give you some of your glow back even if you’ve barely had any sleep."

MORE: 12 celebrity babies born in 2021: Princess Eugenie, Ellie Goulding & more

Then I met you Calming Tide Gel Cream, £41, Cult Beauty

Makeup wise, the professional really rates concealer and mascara: "Concealer can be a new mum's best friend! Apply a little to the inner corner of the eyes and anywhere on the face that could be a bit more even in tone."

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye, £25, Cult Beauty

"Mascara has a similar effect to moisturiser- it seems to help wake up the eyes, framing them and giving your eyes a little lift."

Stila Huge Extreme Mascara, £15, Look Fantastic

And when you have your hands full, an all in one product is your best friend. Hannah remarked: "Lastly, I highly recommend a cream blush or a lipstick that you can use on lips and cheeks. The multitasking nature is so handy as speed is everything and a creamy finish can help maintain a healthier skin look." Genius!

Tarte Breezy Cream Blush & Brush, £22, QVCUK

READ: 24 sweet royal mum moments: Duchess Kate, Princess Eugenie and more

Hannha has teamed up with Drag Race UK's Tayce and they have championed the Colgate Elixir toothpaste range. The new range of toothpastes have powerful ingredients and best of all, sustainable, fully recyclable packaging.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.