Meghan Markle's Jubilee makeup - everyone's talking about it

The Duchess of Sussex's appearance over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend has been a very stylish one so far.

On Thursday, we saw Prince Harry's wife watching Trooping the Colour, wearing a sleek bodycon dress complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline and wrap detailing. The navy number featured capped sleeves and she topped it with a Stephen Jones hat.

WATCH: Royals sing along with national anthem

Her makeup was seriously on point; fans took to social media to exclaim how stunning she looked. The royal often embraces barely-there makeup with very little product involved, so it was exciting to see her sport a bold smokey eye.

On Friday, Meghan attended the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral and glowed in a custom off-white outfit by Dior. Once again, fans spotted her defined eyes, flawless skin and pretty nude lips that were several shades lighter than her normal look.

Meghan watching Trooping the Colour ( © Kevin Bruce)

The mother-of-two's makeup was applied by her close friend and majorly talented artist Daniel Martin - the man behind her iconic wedding makeup.

Meghan looked stunning at St Paul's Cathedral

Daniel is one of her most loyal team members and stays super loyal to Meghan - he never mentions exactly what products he uses on the star, we can only make a well-informed guess.

Meghan's favourite mascara:

Diorshow Iconic Mascara, £29 / $29.50

Meghan has previously said she loves the Dior Iconic mascara, and as Daniel is a Dior Beauty ambassador, we think this could be what coated her lashes throughout her trip.

Meghan's favourite Eyeliner:

MAC Eye Kohl in 'Teddy', £16 / $19

Meghan previously told Alure that when it comes to vampy eyes, she is all about the kohl. " If I'm going to amp it up for the night, then I use M.A.C. Teddy eyeliner, which is a really beautiful brown that has some gold in it. A makeup artist I work with often, Kayleen McAdams, turned me on to it. It's what she uses on Sofia Vergara, and who wouldn't want those gorgeous brown almond eyes?"

Meghan's favourite nude lipstick:

Pillow Talk Original, £26 / $34, Charlotte Tilbury

Perhaps this was what gave her eyes such a bold finish?

Back in September 2021, Duchess Meghan graced the cover of Time magazine with Harry. The pair made the 'Time 100 Most Influential People of 2021' and celebrated with their first, eye-catching cover together. The star's skin was perfected by makeup artist Linda Hay and she said the lip product she used on the 40-year-old's lips was Pillow Talk by Charlotte Tilbury;a brand which is a long-time favourite of the royal's.

We are pretty sure this shade could have been in Meghan's clutch bag this weekend, after all, it's widely regarded as the perfect nude lipstick..

