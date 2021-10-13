Princess Eugenie's makeup artist spills the beans on her evening wedding look

Princess Eugenie celebrated her third wedding anniversary on 12 October and we have loved reminiscing on the beautiful day. Wasn't it lovely?

Mother-of-one Eugenie looked incredible in her Peter Pilotto dress, and her makeup was widely considered totally gorgeous. Hannah Martin created the gorgeous royal's wedding beauty look, using Bobbi Brown products.

A month after the daughter of Prince Andrew's ceremony, Hannah said: "#tbt To one of the most magical days of my career. Simply stunning @princesseugenie… What an honour it was to be a part of your day xx."

Hannah - who also worked her magic on Zara Tindall's wedding day - revealed on Tuesday evening that she was on hand at the wedding all day; also doing Eugneie's evening makeup too, something she hadn't specified before.

Sharing three up-close snaps, she wrote: "Happy 3rd Wedding Anniversary Eugenie and Jack. Best friends. Soul mates. I love this photo. I love how we went from classic, timeless makeup for the day then took it up a notch to gorgeous glam for the evening-that glow! The best day."

Eugenie looked stunning on her wedding day

Although Hannah hasn't ever name-checked the products she used on Eugenie to retain client confidentiality, we can take snippets of her technique from past interviews as to what she may have used.

Eugenie and Jack celebrated her three year wedding anniversary

Hannah previously said during her podcast with fellow mua Lisa Potter-Dixon: "I do lots of brides throughout the year and I love my Christmas brides. During the summer months I love to play up with burnish bronzes and gold tones, but for winter brides I often swap out bronzey shadows for slightly more greyish plummy tones - which are always so pretty. So, a soft grey lid colour, maybe a bit of heathery plum through the crease and loads of mascara."

She added: "I still do a lot of cheek though - even though it's the winter months, if you're wearing an ivory gown head to toe you need that pop of colour on the apples of the cheeks to look your freshest self." Eugenie had gorgeous glowing cheeks at her wedding, so we bet Hannah worked her magic with that!

