Carrie Underwood rocks bold purple lip trend

Carrie Underwood rocked a bold new look on Tuesday as she promoted her appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show - purple lipstick.

The Before He Cheats singer paired her look with purple jewelry and a lilac jumper, as she revealed she would be singing the fan favorite Pink Champagne.

"Look for my performance of #PinkChampagne on @fallontonight on @nbc at 11:35p ET / 10:35p CT!" Carrie captioned the post, including emojis for a purple heart and diamond which have been shared alongside all of her recent social media posts for the new album Denim and Rhinestones.

Several days prior Carrie rocked a very glittery take on the purple lip trend as she blew a kiss to fans for a new picture after the album's release.

The selfie saw her in a purple sequin top and wearing a smokey eye with the lip.

"It’s almost time – love to the international fans who are now listening!" she captioned the post.

Carrie wowed fans with the bold look

Carrie has been supported by family and friends following the latest release, but husband Mike Fisher - known for being relatively private on social media - surprised fans when he made sure to let everyone know just how proud he was of his wife by taking to Instagram to share amessa ge dedicated to the star.

"Incredible album! Get it you won't regret it! Proud of you," he wrote.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner's new album is the latest collaboration with record producer David Garcia. The pair co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty, as well as her 2021 GRAMMY award winner My Savior.

Carrie has been supported by family and friends following the latest release

Carrie also wowed fans when she confirmed she would be returning to the road, for a new tour promoting the record.

The Denim & Rhinestones tour includes dates in fall 2022 and spring 2023, making stops in 43 US cities including New York's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, as well as LA's Crypto.com Arena.

