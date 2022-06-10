How to really get JLO’s glow - her makeup artist reveals the FULL product breakdown 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

JLO and glow are just two words that just go together. We all know the singer/actress/beauty mogul always looks picture perfect and ready for a close-up at a minute's notice, but this week at the Tribeca Film Festival, she seriously outdid herself! Just look at the glow in this photo...

Jennifer Lopez promoting her new Netflix documentary Halftime at Tribeca Film Festival

Makeup artist Mary Phillips was the woman responsible for the look, and has now given a full breakdown of the products she used on the 52-year-old, declaring the trend as "Glowing goddess" consisting of "sublime skin, antiqued green-gold smouldering eyes and the perfect rosy flush."

And consider us sold.

Divine Blush Duo, £38 / $44, and Divine Glow Highlighter, £41 / $48

Mary is the Queen of the red carpet beauty looks, and if you love makeup and hell-bent on creating a glow, you need to follow Mary on Instagram.

As well as JLO, she’s the woman behind Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, and Penelope Cruz's super glam red carpet looks.

Scroll down for the full breakdown of Jennifer Lopez’s beauty look. Of course, as it’s JLo she got the full Pat McGrath makeover (Mary is an ambassador) and got to try out the NEW Divine Blush Duo and Glow Collection.

Get JLO’s glow: A full product breakdown

Step 1: Perfect the skin with Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder

Step 2: Sweep Divine Blush Duo shade ‘Divine Rose II’ onto the apples of the cheeks & Divine Glow Highlighter in ‘Golden Moonlight’ to the tops of cheekbones and bridge of the nose

Step 3: Define the crease with Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Palette shade ‘Taboo' & illuminate the lids & lash line with ‘Wicked Envy’

Step 4: Define the waterline with PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ‘Shade’

Step 5: Add drama to the lashes with FetishEYES Mascara

Step 6: Finish the look using PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in ‘Structure’ and LUST:Gloss in ‘Gold Allure’.

