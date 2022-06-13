Carrie Underwood's husband pays tribute to star following album release: 'Proud of you' The sportsman is a doting family man

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher is relatively private on social media but made sure to let everyone know just how proud he was of his wife this weekend.

Following the release of the singer's latest album, Denim and Rhinestones, Mike took to Instagram to share a proud message dedicated to the star.

"Incredible album! Get it you won't regret it! Proud of you," he wrote.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet gesture, with one writing: "Your wife is amazing," while another wrote: "Can't wait to buy this album." A third added: "Love the support you give your wife."

The 8-time Grammy Award winner's new album launched on Friday 10th June. The 39-year-old's album is the star's latest collaboration with record producer David Garcia.

The pair co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty, as well as Underwood’s 2021 GRAMMY Award-winning album of gospel hymns, My Savior.

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher paid tribute to her on social media

It's been a busy time for Carrie, who recently announced her new U.S. arena tour, The Denim & Rhinestones tour, with dates in fall 2022 and spring 2023.

The new tour will kick off in October, making stops in 43 U.S. cities including New York's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, as well as LA's Crypto.com Arena before concluding in March 2023.

The singer will be joined on the tour by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates. When she isn't busy touring and performing, Carrie enjoys nothing more than spending time at home in Nashville with her husband and their two young sons.

The singer and sportsman have been married since 2010

The family live on a beautiful farm in Nashville, and are often travelling the road together during Carrie's many performances.

The couple have been married since 2010, and first met after being introduced by a mutual friend, Carrie's bassist Mark Childers.

They were living in different countries at the time, with Mike in Canada and Carrie in the United States. "I mean, can I make dating any more difficult?" the award-winning singer previously recalled on VH1's Behind the Music.

Carrie and Mike are doting parents to two young sons

"Let's get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome."

During their first date, the award-winning country star asked for Mark to be present to ensure that it wasn't awkward, and so they all met backstage at one of her concerts. Luckily for Carrie, there was chemistry straight away, and Mike felt exactly the same.

