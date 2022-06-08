Gwen Stefani stuns in red bikini and fur coat for exciting beauty news

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gwen Stefani certainly knows how to make an announcement! The singer donned her tiniest bikini to reveal that her makeup line, GXVE By Gwen Stefani, is expanding.

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares awkward fashion moment after skipping Met Gala afterparty

The singer took to Instagram to share a sultry new promo video which showed her wearing an eye-catching red two-piece underneath a black and white fur coat while seductively applying different shades of her lipsticks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani unveils GXVE beauty - and she looks incredible

Gwen revealed that she has added new colors and finishes to her lipsticks which are available now at Sephora. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "The day is here!! u can shop new shades & finishes of @gxvebeauty lipsticks now at @sephora #cleanmakeup #gxvebeauty."

Fans were quick to express their excitement, with one replying: "Jesus, Mary and Joseph!! Love GXVE!!! It’s beautiful!!! Love the look and what it does!!!!OMG!!!!" A second said: "Got mine! You look stunning," and a third added: "Every shade is beautiful. I need them all!"

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares glimpse of incredible party celebrating latest family milestone

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares never-before-seen glimpse of wedding in new heartwarming video

Gwen revealed her beauty venture back in March, wowing in multiple head-turning outfits including a netted dress that featured a daring thigh-split. Gwen protected her modesty with nude lingerie underneath and a plaid overshirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Gwen revealed new shades of her popular lipsticks

Posting a video on Instagram of herself modeling her debut collection, Gwen was her own best advertisement as she wowed with her signature bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

"Before the music, it was makeup. Bold color. Formulated clean. Highly pigmented makeup. Elevated classics. Performance that won't miss a beat. Me, you, yours," the tagline on the clip read.

GXVE By Gwen Stefani Matte Lipstick, $26, Sephora

Captioning the post, Gwen shared her excitement over the launch, writing: "So excited to FINALLY share GXVE with you!!! almost 4 years in the making … u can now get it online @sephora @sephoracanada, and in stores on March 10th. I can't wait for you all to have it!! gx."

Gwen admitted that she "prayed" for her own beauty line during GXVE's launch in her birthplace of Anaheim.

Gwen looked amazing in her red bikini

Speaking of her new line at the event, Gwen said: "I feel like every single thing I've ever done in my entire life — and I'm speaking from my heart and my truth — it has led to this moment.

"This is where it all started. I grew up here in Anaheim. I felt like, because this feels like definitely the next chapter of my life, and I've prayed about this..."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.