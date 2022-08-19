11 mascaras you'll love if you have sensitive eyes

Karen Silas
Mascaras that are hypoallergenic, ophthalmologist or dermatologist-tested and suitable for contact lens wearers and allergies from Maybelline and Clinique to Perricone MD
Whether you have a bad reaction to certain make-up formulas, wear contact lenses or suffer from hay fever or other types of allergies, choosing a mascara for sensitive eyes can be a challenge.
We’re here to simplify things if you need to find a mascara free from irritants like fragrances or preservatives, so you can make your eyes pop without having to suffer!
We’ve looked for mascaras that are hypoallergenic, ophthalmologist or dermatologist-tested and suitable for contact lens wearers.
Our favourite mascaras for sensitive eyes range from Maybelline budget buys to luxury brands, and if you only shop fragrance free makeup, we’ve got the best mascaras, for you too.
Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes
L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, £11.99, Boots
Glossier Lash Slick, £16, Glossier
Physicians Formula Killer Curves Mascara, £9.59, Boots
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Mascara Waterproof, £17.50, Feelunique
Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara, £26, Lookfantastic
Cheap mascara for sensitive eyes
Bell HYPOAllergenic Long Wear Mascara, £4.95, Amazon
W7 Oh So Sensitive Hypoallergenic Mascara, £3.95, Amazon
Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, £4.85, Amazon
Fragrance free mascara for sensitive eyes
Poppy Austin Vegan Mascara, £12.99, Amazon
Clinique High Impact Zero Gravity Mascara, £16, John Lewis
bareMinerals Maximist Volumizing Phyto-Fiber Mascara, £23, Lookfantastic
