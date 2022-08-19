11 mascaras you'll love if you have sensitive eyes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you have a bad reaction to certain make-up formulas, wear contact lenses or suffer from hay fever or other types of allergies, choosing a mascara for sensitive eyes can be a challenge.

We’re here to simplify things if you need to find a mascara free from irritants like fragrances or preservatives, so you can make your eyes pop without having to suffer!

We’ve looked for mascaras that are hypoallergenic, ophthalmologist or dermatologist-tested and suitable for contact lens wearers.

Our favourite mascaras for sensitive eyes range from Maybelline budget buys to luxury brands, and if you only shop fragrance free makeup, we’ve got the best mascaras, for you too.

Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes

L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, £11.99, Boots

Glossier Lash Slick, £16, Glossier

Physicians Formula Killer Curves Mascara, £9.59, Boots

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Mascara Waterproof, £17.50, Feelunique

Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara, £26, Lookfantastic

Cheap mascara for sensitive eyes

Bell HYPOAllergenic Long Wear Mascara, £4.95, Amazon

W7 Oh So Sensitive Hypoallergenic Mascara, £3.95, Amazon

Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, £4.85, Amazon

Fragrance free mascara for sensitive eyes

Poppy Austin Vegan Mascara, £12.99, Amazon

Clinique High Impact Zero Gravity Mascara, £16, John Lewis

bareMinerals Maximist Volumizing Phyto-Fiber Mascara, £23, Lookfantastic

