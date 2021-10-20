We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Drew Barrymore has often left us stunned with some incredible looks, but on Tuesday she had fans wowed with an icy, jaw-dropping transformation that we weren't expecting.

The star's cosmetics brand, Flower Beauty, released its latest product, a stunning 'warrior princess' mascara, that transformed users into "snow queens" and Drew took the chance to show off the product to her 14.6 million followers. In a small clip, she displayed the stunning ice color that the mascara turned people's lashes, and she looked mesmerising. She also showed off a playful side as she winked at the camera and messed around.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore resembles a snow queen in jaw-dropping transformation

In her caption, she wrote: "Full frosted lashes fit for a queen! This is not a drill! This is not a primer!

"This is new @flowerbeauty Warrior Princess Snow Queen - a true white mascara I have developed over the last few years and I am thrilled and honored to share it with you! It's available now @ultabeauty and @flowerbeauty.com!!"

The star's fans were blown away by the beauty of the product, as they rushed to heap praise on the Scream actress.

One enthused: "Omg I need this for my 70s party, while another added: "This is absolutely awesome."

Drew looked amazing!

Another fan even sweetly revealed the confidence that the mascara would give her, penning: "I have white eyelashes and white eyebrows. This gives me so much confidence to rock my natural self! I'm excited to up the ante and be more Warrior princess snow queen than ever before!"

And while the brand marketed the mascara as perfect for winter, plenty of Drew's followers said they would wear it as part of their Halloween costumes.

Last month, the 46-year-old turned heads as she modelled a stunning cinched Gucci midi dress that featured ruffled floaty sleeves, a pleated skirt, and a subtle V-neckline.

Drew's date for the evening was her close friend Chris Miller, who looked dapper in a black tux with bowtie.

Warrior Princess Mascara - Snow Queen, $10.00, Flower Beauty

SHOP NOW

Posting her prom-style photos on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Got to get dressed up! @gucci @davidwebbjewels thank you for a princess moment. Back to sweatpants and old soft t shirts!!!! #prompic @revolverchris 25 years."

Chris revealed on his Instagram that the duo were off to the Metropolitan Opera, captioning a similar photo of the pair: "Opening night at the Metropolitan Opera with my best gal. First time in 138 years that The Met presented an opera by a Black composer. #history #terenceblanchard #fireshutupinmybones."

Drew's fans adored her fancy frock, with one commenting: "I love this dress on you." A second said: "Beautiful colour." A third added: "What an absolutely gorgeous photo."

