Baking star Nadiya Hussain's secret to glowy makeup 

If you watched Nadiya's Everyday Baking on BBC2 on Wednesday night you'll have noticed a) how yummy everything looked (who fancies an afternoon tea now?) and b) how incredible Nadiya Hussain's skin looked.

The 37-year-old Great British Bake Off champ has the most incredible skin and her makeup always looks flawless.

Nadiya's Everyday Baking is on Wednesday evenings at 8.30pm

Well, her secret has been revealed. The home cook has joined forces with IT Cosmetics as an ambassador - alongside Rose Gallagher and Style me Sunday’s Natalie Lee - and has raved about the brand's iconic CC+ Cream (Nadiya wears shade Rich), saying "it’s the perfect mix of makeup and skincare, with SPF 50."

Talking about her new ambassadorship, the mum-of-three said: "To find a product that not only allows me to wear my skin with even more confidence but also makes me feel prouder of who I am, is the kind of campaign that I want to put my face to."

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream, £33, IT Cosmetics (get two free samples with any £25+ order)

In a video she shared with her 856k Instagram followers, she said: "What I love about IT Cosmetics is that it surprised me. It enhanced everything that I already love about my skin, it made me feel like me but better. We're alll beautiful without it and beautiful with it."

It hasn't always been easy. As a British woman of Bangladeshi heritage, Nadiya explained in an interview with Heart how the lack of diversity within the beauty industry meant that she spent her teenage years and a large portion of her adult life "without any proper make up or the right foundation" to match her skin tone.

She said at the time: "The first time I could find the right foundation for myself without having to mix and match and try and work it out was when I was 30, and I'm 33 now. So only three years."

